What happened?! Photo of Alejandra Guzmán's abdomen causes controversy

Lately, Alejandra Guzmán It has been harshly criticized in social networks for the plastic surgeries it has undergone; However, he seems to care little about what they talk about her.

A few moments ago, the rocker shared a photograph wearing a bikini, revealing her imperfect abdomen – like that of many people.

The snapshot shows strange marks in the belly of the singer, who according to her father, Enrique Guzmán, inherited the addiction to the scalpel of her mother Silvia Pinal.

Although it is also notable that Alejandra Guzmán He exercises a lot, since he has marked abs and obliques.

This photograph was used by the singer to wish “peace, love and rock” to her followers in 2020, although after almost an hour of publishing it she deleted it.

YOU ARE ALSO INTERESTED: Nikki and Guzmancito! Eiza González and Sebastián Rulli meet again for Christmas (PHOTOS)