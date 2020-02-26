It was on the night of Sunday, February 23, when our zombies Favorites finally returned to the screen. FOX premiered in the United States'Squeeze'(' Pressure '), the ninth episode of the tenth season of' The Walking Dead ', the first after the break of midseason, which has arrived in Spain a day later. How has it come back? What has happened? What will these new episodes bring us?
We review what happened in 'Squeeze', and therefore, there are SPOILERS.
Before starting with the new episode, remember, in broad strokes, as the previous chapter, 'The World Before' ended. First we saw how the end came for Dante, the infiltrate that Alpha had put in the community. We also met a new player on the board: Virgil (Kevin Carroll.). He appears to take Michonne to his fortified community, where he says they have a good arsenal of weapons. For its part, Carol and Daryl they embark with other survivors in the search for the Horde of the Whispers to end up falling into the trap that they had laid.
Well, as we had seen in a first preview, this ninth episode returns directly to the cave interiorwhere do we see Carol (Melissa McBride), Daryl (Norman Reedus), Jerry (Cooper Andrews), Aaron (Ross Marquand), Connie (Lauren Ridloff) and Magna (Nadia Hilker) checking helplessly how they have fallen into the trap of Alpha (Samantha Morton), who appears with a torch to enjoy the moment. Realizing the complicated situation in which they find themselves and seeing the face of their maximum enemy, Carol gives a terrifying scream full of rage. Then and abroad, the leader of the Whispers orders her acolytes to make sure that no one gets out of there alive.
Inside the cave
Seeing themselves locked up, the survivors try to handle the situation to escape from the cave. Magna tries to climb in vain. The exit must be following the groundwater. To do this they have to jump over the horde. Daryl it is the first one. It is not going to be an easy task, and the tension is in full swing, as we see in Magna, who blames Carol, who suffers from claustrophobia, for the situation.
Everything seems to go from bad to worse. They start to get disoriented. And we see Daryl and Carol living one of those moments that we like so much. He asks him to count on him and stop him from lying, to forget his thirst for revenge on Alpha as people begin to suffer. She promises and lies on him. But the calm does not last long. Carol suffers a panic attack that Connie tries to solve by closing her eyes and writing a few words in the palm of her hand. The reason? They have shown him a possible exit that Magna has found: narrow corridors. We live tension in this scene. Jerry It is the one who worsens it because of its size, who, unfortunately, gets stuck and is hit by the Walkers. But calm, they bite his feet but they can't get through the boots and with everyone's effort, they get him out.
The appearance of Negan
Among these scenes where we see the survivors try to leave the cave, outside, finally, we see Negan appear with his new faces. There is the character of Jeffrey Dean Morgan with the Whispers. But for now, no importance will be given to his new plot. Has the villain he used to be back? We will have to wait a little longer to know. What we do see is that Alpha is not done with the enemies. He asks Gamma to take a message to the survivors before talking to Negan, who tries to win over the leader by telling him that the spy he is looking for is in the camp and that he has already been through that when he was the leader of the Saviors. He suggests that he do the same thing he did and distrust the woman who watches the border. But Alpha is a hard nut to crack and is not going to be coaxed by the newcomer. As a warning, he puts a razor in his genitals and throws it into the latrine after telling him that he will not be allowed to feed the paranoia in his camp
However, doubt has been sown in the Alpha camp. The leader asks Beta to follow Gamma to see if she is the spy. Of course, he tells her not to do anything, that she will take care of it in front of everyone if that is the case. Then talk to Negan again. He takes it inside the forest, where, to his surprise and everyone's, he asks him to take off his clothes. She has also taken it from her and tells her that she has thought "to give her a reward" for having had the courage to imply that Gamma was a spy. I know they kiss in full naked, Something new in fiction.
On the edge of the light
After the bad swallow of the cavities, the group manages to reach what looks like the exit, which is nothing more than the edge of a precipice. But they go ahead and give what the remains of a mine abandoned Kelly finds a box with dynamite, something that, as Jerry warns him, is very dangerous, urging him to leave it where it was because if they use it the gallery could collapse. Kelly pays attention, but not Carol, who has fled with the load. Daryl saves her life, because when she is about to light the fuse it slips and hangs. His idea was to end Alpha's flock, because yes, he's still obsessed with revenge.
And so. They get out. Well, not all. A detachment causes Kelly and Aaron to be the only ones who can reach the light, where the Whispers await them. Holding some beams make room for others to leave, but the dynamite detonates while Magna and Connie They are still inside the cave. Drama.
Daryl tries to remove the debris but it is in vain. Carol asks him to talk to her because she knows how much Connie cared, but she doesn't say anything. On the contrary, he points out that they must return to where the others are and continue looking for a second exit to see if Magna and Connie have another escape.
And we reach the end of the episode, not knowing if we will really see these two survivors who have not managed to get out of the cave.
What to expect from the next episode
After this episode anguish, it seems that what we will see next week will not be better either. In 'Stalker' ("Stalker"), as the synopsis advances, "the group must defend Alexandria from the threat of a group from abroad." As ComicBook already announced, this will be a chapter that is filled with abundant low and in fact, compare it to the movie Halloween.
