Everything seems to go from bad to worse. They start to get disoriented. And we see Daryl and Carol living one of those moments that we like so much. He asks him to count on him and stop him from lying, to forget his thirst for revenge on Alpha as people begin to suffer. She promises and lies on him. But the calm does not last long. Carol suffers a panic attack that Connie tries to solve by closing her eyes and writing a few words in the palm of her hand. The reason? They have shown him a possible exit that Magna has found: narrow corridors. We live tension in this scene. Jerry It is the one who worsens it because of its size, who, unfortunately, gets stuck and is hit by the Walkers. But calm, they bite his feet but they can't get through the boots and with everyone's effort, they get him out.

The appearance of Negan

Among these scenes where we see the survivors try to leave the cave, outside, finally, we see Negan appear with his new faces. There is the character of Jeffrey Dean Morgan with the Whispers. But for now, no importance will be given to his new plot. Has the villain he used to be back? We will have to wait a little longer to know. What we do see is that Alpha is not done with the enemies. He asks Gamma to take a message to the survivors before talking to Negan, who tries to win over the leader by telling him that the spy he is looking for is in the camp and that he has already been through that when he was the leader of the Saviors. He suggests that he do the same thing he did and distrust the woman who watches the border. But Alpha is a hard nut to crack and is not going to be coaxed by the newcomer. As a warning, he puts a razor in his genitals and throws it into the latrine after telling him that he will not be allowed to feed the paranoia in his camp

However, doubt has been sown in the Alpha camp. The leader asks Beta to follow Gamma to see if she is the spy. Of course, he tells her not to do anything, that she will take care of it in front of everyone if that is the case. Then talk to Negan again. He takes it inside the forest, where, to his surprise and everyone's, he asks him to take off his clothes. She has also taken it from her and tells her that she has thought "to give her a reward" for having had the courage to imply that Gamma was a spy. I know they kiss in full naked, Something new in fiction.