What Happened In Resurrection?

History

Harald: presumptuous as always

Erik brings the bad news to Björn: the Russians are here and plan to invade all of Scandinavia. The king of Kattegat knows that Ivar is with them, and knows that sooner or later they will have to see their faces again. He has no choice but, as Gunnhild reminds him, to go to Harald to ask for a United Kingdom. And so it happens. Erik goes to the new King of Norway to ask for an alliance between them, but Harald is proud and has it sworn to Björn. Take the opportunity to reject common peace and arrest Erik, who was a outlaw and according to Viking law, if he left the forest he could be arrested and executed.

Olaf He witnesses everything and knows that Harald is doing nonsense. He manages to convince him to listen to what Erik has come to say and ends up accepting the alliance pact offered by the Kattegat emissary. Of course, Björn will have to come with his army to the capital, it will be that location that will be defended.

The chapter ends by showing Hvitserk presenting his respects to Prince Oleg, whom he joins in his mission to invade Scandinavia. Or at least supposedly, because Ivar continues with his secret plan to overthrow him with the help of Dir. So we understand that his little brother will join him. Or perhaps his desire to overthrow Björn is stronger?

We don't know, but what is clear is that the battle is just around the corner. The last scene makes it clear that the army, which is huge, is now ready to leave. Not wanting to do spoiler of what will happen, we assure you that we will see blood in the tenth episode, entitled 'The Best Laid Plans'. Here you have the trailer of what will be the last episode until further notice: