One more week we have already 'Vikings', and therefore, here we leave you the review of the chapter in question, which is already the penultimate before the break of midseason. What happened in 'Resurrection', the episode 6×09?
The previous episode left us with Björn "forgiving" life to Hvitserk, who was banished to the cold winter landscape; to Ubbe and Torvi arriving in Iceland, the land that Floki had discovered and on which an ugly conspiracy is woven; and to the army of Ivar and his Russian partner reaching Scandinavia.
In Iceland
The ninth episode starts with the presentation of that mysterious Othere (Ray Stevenson), the explorer that Ubbe (Jordan Patrick Smith) wanted so badly to meet. While Ragnar's son enjoys a meal with his new "friends" – no one is really happy about the arrival of Kattegat's – this mysterious character who has become famous for his trips to a camp arrives at the camp West unknown. Precisely Ubbe begs him to tell him that he has seen there, in that unknown land. And so it does. The newcomer tells how a storm caused him to lose his way to find himself lost in a sea where there was not a trace of land for days. Thinking that he was going to die there, one day he saw a coast "full of high mountains" and "trees that seemed to touch the sky."
It is "the golden land" assures a completely dazzled Ubbe with this new destination and the one he already sets as his next target. Moreover, he asks Othere to lead them there, who nods. Then the conversation becomes somewhat less cheerful, because Ubbe asks for Floki (Gustaf Skarsgård). "I never met Floki," the scout assures him before concentrating fully on the bowl of food that has served as a distraction technique. Ketil Nose Chata rushes to add that Floki He disappeared before the arrival of Othere. In such an awkward moment Torvi is quick to point out that she is tired and it is better to retire. It smells like something weird happened here. Something that confirms the following phrase that adds Nose Chata as soon as the guests have left: "You do not need to know everything".
Wedding in Kattegat
Before moving on to Kattegat we see Hvitserk surviving barely in the snow. It's only a few seconds that remind us that the little brother is still there. Then we return to Kattegat, where we see Björn kissing with his new love, Ingrid, under the gaze of his wife Gunnhild, who in the previous episode pointed out that the three could live in harmony. She then begins a conversation with the newcomer Erik, for whom we all bet that is the explorer Erik El Rojo, who points out that he admires his behavior and is not jealous. Meanwhile, images of the wedding which unites Björn and Ingrid and a Gunnhild telling her husband's new wife the story of Freya, the Goddess of Fertility, and assuring her that they are married to a semi God and that they have to be above jealousy. However, that feeling invades her inside, as we see her cry next when Björn is going to spend the wedding night with his new wife.
The next day Björn instructs Erik to handle the patrol that will monitor the arrival of Harald, the new King of Norway who will sooner or later come to end the king of Kattegat, his former opponent on the first throne of the entire north Viking.
A new member in the family
We return to Iceland. Torvi goes into labor. You will need to do it for Caesarean section, something that, given the time in which 'Vikings' occurs, involves opening the belly with a knife. Othere prays to the Gods for this to change and everything goes well, although this season's statistics do not point to the protagonists having beautiful endings. Precisely death appears to Torvi in the form of his son Hali, killed at the hands of White hair In this same season. "Not yet," says his mother and then, suddenly, there is a natural birth and everything ends well.
While celebrating later, Ubbe thanks Othere for his prayers, which have been to a Christian God, and asks why him and not his Viking Gods. And then Othere reveals that he was a monk who lived in England, whose name was Athelstan (whom we met in the first season and we will remember next) and that was sent as missionary around the world but it was a fiasco. Then he met a Danish named Othere, who told him about his travels and who decided to steal his identity after killing him. "You are an enemy and you deserve to die," Ubbe tells him, but Torvi intervenes and reminds him that without him they will not be able to find the desired Golden Land and that Ubbe himself was baptized as a Christian. I forgive him.
At this gesture Othere will go to Ubbe to reveal a secret. He hands him the ring that belonged to Floki to tell him that nothing happened to him, that it was his decision to leave, naked, because he had lost faith in humanity. "But Ubbe does not believe him and is more, reminds him that Othere's real name means a lot to him." Why? We must return to season 1 at this precise moment, and that monk was the one who Ragnar took as slave when they invaded the monastery of Lindisfarne and took it to live with his family.
Ivar and Hvitserk meet again
We jumped on the patrol that Erik runs. They've found new visitors, but it's not anyone from the Harald kingdom. No, it's the rus. Erik demonstrates his good skills in battle before escaping the ambush. And then it happens, Ragnar's two sons meet. No, it is not about Björn and Ivar, but about the Boning and his little brother, Hvitserk. He welcomes and saves him, in addition to telling him, while he is sleeping, that he is very happy to see him. Moments later, the Boneless reminds him that he is not his enemy, that it was the brothers who poisoned his head and invited him to join his revenge. Then Hvitserk reveals that it was he who killed Lagertha. He says it proud. "It was my destiny."
Harald: presumptuous as always
Erik brings the bad news to Björn: the Russians are here and plan to invade all of Scandinavia. The king of Kattegat knows that Ivar is with them, and knows that sooner or later they will have to see their faces again. He has no choice but, as Gunnhild reminds him, to go to Harald to ask for a United Kingdom. And so it happens. Erik goes to the new King of Norway to ask for an alliance between them, but Harald is proud and has it sworn to Björn. Take the opportunity to reject common peace and arrest Erik, who was a outlaw and according to Viking law, if he left the forest he could be arrested and executed.
Olaf He witnesses everything and knows that Harald is doing nonsense. He manages to convince him to listen to what Erik has come to say and ends up accepting the alliance pact offered by the Kattegat emissary. Of course, Björn will have to come with his army to the capital, it will be that location that will be defended.
The chapter ends by showing Hvitserk presenting his respects to Prince Oleg, whom he joins in his mission to invade Scandinavia. Or at least supposedly, because Ivar continues with his secret plan to overthrow him with the help of Dir. So we understand that his little brother will join him. Or perhaps his desire to overthrow Björn is stronger?
We don't know, but what is clear is that the battle is just around the corner. The last scene makes it clear that the army, which is huge, is now ready to leave. Not wanting to do spoiler of what will happen, we assure you that we will see blood in the tenth episode, entitled 'The Best Laid Plans'. Here you have the trailer of what will be the last episode until further notice:
