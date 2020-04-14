What effect will Coronavirus have on the animation industry?

Share it:

Lately, animator Eiichi Kuboyama has spoken on Twitter about the possible consequences of Coronavirus on the animation industry. Inside a tweet, published yesterday, he painted a rather clear picture of the current situation:

"You might think that souls are blocked due to the involvement of the voice actors, or something like that, but it's a mistake. Honestly, even if the animation studios were closed, there would be no major consequences, but if the (photographic) composition studies were forced to close, a certain number of titles will be suspended ".

Also, there are some souls who have been postponed from April to July, but at this rate, the month of July also seems hopeless. Here's how the situation is. "

At the moment, among the series that have seen a postponement appear Sword Art Online: Alicization War of Underwolrd Part 2, My Teen Romantic Comedy Snafu Climax (Yahari Ore no Seishun Love Come wa Machigatteiru. Kan), No Guns Life and IDOLiSH7 Second Beat, The Mistfit of Demon King Academy and Re: ZERO -Starting Life in Another World.

Eiichi Kuboyama is known for having held the role of key animator, episode director and storyboard artist on several animated titles such as The Quintessential Quintuplets, Dog Days and Case Closed. Recently, he has mainly worked on two works, Didn't i Say to Make My Abilities Average in The Next Life)! and Bakugan Battle Planet.

