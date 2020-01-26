What does the post-credit scene mean?

Share it:

'Bad Boys for Life', the third installment in the police saga starring Will Smith Y Martin Lawrence, remains unbeatable on the US billboard and dominating the top positions of the Spanish. His mix of comedy, action and nostalgia has penetrated well among the public, who seems happy to see back two characters we had not seen since 'Two rebel cops II' (2003) and now they face not only crime but also the crisis of the 50s. In this film directed by the Belgians Bilall Fallah Y Adil El Arbi, the two friends, who have taken very different paths (one towards rejection of the commitment, the other towards retirement), meet again one last time to discover who is leaving a trail of corpses in Miami.

(Spoilers of 'Bad Boys for Life' from here)

As we will know throughout the film, the person in charge is Armando (Jacob Scipio), the heir of a Mexican drug cartel that seeks revenge for the death of his father. It is a rage that his mother Isabel Aretas has pierced him (Kate del Castillo), which seems to have some outstanding quarrels with Mike Lowrey (Smith). The surprise is discovered soon: what happens here is that Lowrey fell in love with Isabel when she was as a policeman infiltrated her criminal organization, and from their relationship (which broke abruptly when he handed it over to the authorities, leaving her) the young man who is now massacring half the city was born. That is, Armando is his son. This relationship will be important to understand the post-credit scene, which leaves the door open to a new path for the saga.

Made all the revelations, Isabel died in the fire and resolved the great final fight between explosions, shots and crashed helicopters, we discovered that Armando was a pawn in this whole story. He did not know the relationship that united him to Lowrey, and upon learning he decides to help those who have been his enemies throughout history. Now that does not mean that he will get rid of his sentence. After all, he has killed a few people in cold blood. And to jail is precisely where the post-credit scene takes us. There, the policeman visits his son, locked up as safely as possible, and proposes something that could change his situation: a mission with which you could reduce your time behind bars.