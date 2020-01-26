Entertainment

What does the post-credit scene mean?

January 26, 2020
Lisa Durant
'Bad Boys for Life', the third installment in the police saga starring Will Smith Y Martin Lawrence, remains unbeatable on the US billboard and dominating the top positions of the Spanish. His mix of comedy, action and nostalgia has penetrated well among the public, who seems happy to see back two characters we had not seen since 'Two rebel cops II' (2003) and now they face not only crime but also the crisis of the 50s. In this film directed by the Belgians Bilall Fallah Y Adil El Arbi, the two friends, who have taken very different paths (one towards rejection of the commitment, the other towards retirement), meet again one last time to discover who is leaving a trail of corpses in Miami.

(Spoilers of 'Bad Boys for Life' from here)

Will Smith and Martin Lawrence in

Sony Pictures

As we will know throughout the film, the person in charge is Armando (Jacob Scipio), the heir of a Mexican drug cartel that seeks revenge for the death of his father. It is a rage that his mother Isabel Aretas has pierced him (Kate del Castillo), which seems to have some outstanding quarrels with Mike Lowrey (Smith). The surprise is discovered soon: what happens here is that Lowrey fell in love with Isabel when she was as a policeman infiltrated her criminal organization, and from their relationship (which broke abruptly when he handed it over to the authorities, leaving her) the young man who is now massacring half the city was born. That is, Armando is his son. This relationship will be important to understand the post-credit scene, which leaves the door open to a new path for the saga.

Made all the revelations, Isabel died in the fire and resolved the great final fight between explosions, shots and crashed helicopters, we discovered that Armando was a pawn in this whole story. He did not know the relationship that united him to Lowrey, and upon learning he decides to help those who have been his enemies throughout history. Now that does not mean that he will get rid of his sentence. After all, he has killed a few people in cold blood. And to jail is precisely where the post-credit scene takes us. There, the policeman visits his son, locked up as safely as possible, and proposes something that could change his situation: a mission with which you could reduce your time behind bars.

imageSony

So, 'Bad Boys for Life' leaves the door open to a more than likely sequel, which was already in the original Sony Pictures plans and now, After the undeniable success they are reaping at the box office, they will undoubtedly carry forward. And we have no doubt that the murky affairs of the Aretas family will continue to speak. Beyond the loose end that leaves this scene, a certain air of renewal is already perceived in the film thanks to a new team of young faces: a relentless Vanessa Hudgens ('High School Musical'), a chulito Charles Melton ('Riverdale') and an adorably stocky Alexander Ludwig ('The Hunger Games'), led by the great Paola Nunez. Will they be the face of the future in this saga that seems to expand more than twenty years after its first installment?

