what does the name mean and why does it approach the Camorra?

Gomorrah is a famous biblical city famous for the history of Sodom and Gomorrah, but in recent years it has also become a juxtaposition to the Neapolitan mafia clans. Let’s find out the origins and the reason.

When the word is pronounced Gomorrah, one immediately thinks of Naples and Campania in general, lands where the events narrated by Roberto Saviano in the novel of the same name and reportage on Camorra released in 2006.

Thanks to the enormous success of the novel, theatrical performances, films and a TV series were made later which is recently available in the clear after a long time present only on Sky. The term Gomorrah is now known all over the world, but why does it approach the Camorra and where does this term come from?

It all began with a clear assonance between the words Gomorrah and Camorra born during a speech by Don Giuseppe Diana, the parish priest of Casal di Principe assassinated in 1994 by the Casalesi clan due to his anti-mafia commitment. In the course of a homily, the pastor said:

“Let’s not make this land the Gomorrah of the country”.

Obviously Don Diana was well acquainted with the Holy Scriptures and with this warning he wanted to reconnect with chapters 18 and 19 of the book of Genesis present in the Bible and which tell the story of Sodom and Gomorrah, two of the five cities of the Dead Sea plain destroyed by God with a rain of fire.

According to the Bible, the destruction of these two cities was due to the continuing sexual transgressions of the inhabitants of Sodom and the bloody crimes of Gomorrah. According to some experts, in reality, the faults of the two cities were the lack of hospitality, selfishness and the absence of generosity and charity. For this reason Sodom and Gomorrah were understood as bad, corrupt and strongly selfish cities.

Dwelling on Gomorrah, over time the city became synonymous with physical violence, unlike Sodom who had faults more marked on the sexual sphere. In 1996, for example, an essay by US judge Robert H. Bork took the name of Slouching Towards Gomorrah: Modern Liberalism and American Decline and blamed the mass media for the continued dissemination of violent and sexual materials. These, according to the treaty, were the reasons for the decline of American society.

Gomorrah, therefore, is a place where human corruption and violence are the order of the day. Not only, therefore, an assonance of words, but also of mentality and behavior.

We leave you to the recent information disclosed by Salvatore Esposito regarding the new season of Gomorrah. Finally, here are the 5 reasons to start seeing Gomorrah.