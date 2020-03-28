What does the finale of the fourth season of My Hero Academia have in store?

Share it:

With the conclusion of the narrative arc of the Cultural Festival and with two more episodes to air, fans of My Hero Academia they are wondering where the finale of this fourth season of their favorite anime will take them.

In the preview at our disposal we saw the arrival of some new characters, including the pro hero Hawks that fans are waiting to see in action and which is celebrated with this key visual together with Endeavor. In addition to the winged hero, some images from the anime's official account show the Nomu that in the manga engages a tremendous battle with the new hero n1, or the flaming one EndeavorIt is therefore legitimate to think if the fourth season cannot end with the fight between the heroes and this new creature, but we could also witness a cliffhanger that postpones the games to the next season (a little cruel choice), whose announcement could be given on Weekly Shonen Jump with a special color page. The fact is that for the fifth season of My Hero Academia understandably, we should wait a long time given the construction times.

What do you think? How will this season end? Let us know your thoughts on this with a comment. In the meantime, a My Hero Academia themed play has been announced that will adapt the scenes seen while saving Bakugo by Midoriya and the other Heroes.