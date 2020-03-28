Entertainment

What does the finale of the fourth season of My Hero Academia have in store?

March 28, 2020
Add Comment
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Share it:

With the conclusion of the narrative arc of the Cultural Festival and with two more episodes to air, fans of My Hero Academia they are wondering where the finale of this fourth season of their favorite anime will take them.

In the preview at our disposal we saw the arrival of some new characters, including the pro hero Hawks that fans are waiting to see in action and which is celebrated with this key visual together with Endeavor. In addition to the winged hero, some images from the anime's official account show the Nomu that in the manga engages a tremendous battle with the new hero n1, or the flaming one EndeavorIt is therefore legitimate to think if the fourth season cannot end with the fight between the heroes and this new creature, but we could also witness a cliffhanger that postpones the games to the next season (a little cruel choice), whose announcement could be given on Weekly Shonen Jump with a special color page. The fact is that for the fifth season of My Hero Academia understandably, we should wait a long time given the construction times.

READ:  Fans Are Getting Serious Couple Goals From Leonardo DiCaprio And Camila Morrone’s Bike Date

What do you think? How will this season end? Let us know your thoughts on this with a comment. In the meantime, a My Hero Academia themed play has been announced that will adapt the scenes seen while saving Bakugo by Midoriya and the other Heroes.

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to lisadurantks @ gmail.com
. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.