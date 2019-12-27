Entertainment

What does Stormi want this huge diamond that Kylie Jenner has given her for Christmas?

December 27, 2019
Maria Rivera
  • A wonderful jewel that already runs the net is the gift received by the businesswoman's daughter and the rapper.
  • Also, the list of gifts that the baby kneaded this Christmas has put long teeth all over the internet.

    Christmas makes us melancholic and quite generous, so much so that our capitalist spirit takes over our being for the sake of making those around us happy. Thus, you will be in the position to buy and wrap many more gifts than you thought at first: that if a vinyl for your father, that if the iridescent coat of the season for your sister or the sound Satisfyer 2 that promises to cheer up 2020 to your best friend. Details that, despite the fact that they bleed your card, have little to do with the type of gifts that Stormi, the daughter of Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott, could receive during these very marked dates. We do not exaggerate, the baby who is only one year old has been crowned these days as the most spoiled infant on the Internet, is it to blame? A tremendous playhouse that was given to him by his grandmother Kris Jenner – and that is bigger than our floor -, the surprise visit of the Poppy character, from the ‘Trolls’, his favorite movie, and now a ring with a Diamond That is huge.

    This last gift courtesy of his mother, the youngest billionaire in the world thanks to the empire created thanks to Kylie Cosmetics – it is never wrong to remember. The gift, recorded on an Instagram video, left the little girl quite indifferent, who does not know the money that hangs from her middle finger. This is the pedrolo that every internet talks about:

    Excesses and luxuries aside, possibly the best gift that the baby could receive these days was the expected family reunion that her parents starred in. Both maintain a discreet and cordial relationship since they broke this summer that promotes the well-being of the child. A girl who already has a diamond in her jewelry box, which we should not forget.

