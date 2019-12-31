What does Samantha Cristoforetti's farewell to the Air Force mean, end of missions in space?

Share it:

We from Cosmos we included it among the women who marked the decade 2010-2020 and to close 2019 a news has arrived on Samantha Cristoforetti that makes us erect the antennae. AstroSamantha, born in 1977, has decided to take leave ofair Force, the body that has welcomed it in the last 19 years and with which it has accomplished the mission in space that has conquered our hearts, eyes and synapses. Its future is not yet known, as reported in the Corriere della Sera, and the informed for now would be only the top echelons. What is likely is that it will remain with ESA, the European Aerospace Agency, and you will be given a new assignment.

Samantha Cristoforetti, from the entrance to the Military Academy to the Futura mission

The formalization will take place in the first days of January 2020 and it is expected that Samantha Cristoforetti go to Istrana in the Treviso area to take leave of the 51st Wing in person, the one to which it belongs and which over the course of 80 years has won many medals for its achievements. In 2001 Samantha entered the Air Force Academy as an official student and held the position of head teacher for 4 years. His career exploded and reached its top, and then continued the ascent, between 2014 and 2015, when AstroSamantha flew for space with the Future mission and he looked at Earth from a porthole for 200 days (it was the longest mission ever made by a European astronaut), telling us every day some details that left us hypnotized. In July 2015 the President of the Republic awarded the astronaut the honor of Knight of the Grand Cross of the Order of Merit of the Italian Republic. Since then, Samantha Cristoforetti has been entrusted with technical-managerial tasks at the European Astronaut Center (EAC). For years, he also led the "Spaceship EAC" initiative, a team of students and young professionals who develop technologies for future moon missions.

Samantha Cristoforetti, then, did not stop for a moment: she became a mother in 2016 and one of the last times we saw her on TV was at the end of 2018, when What time that fa da Fabio Fazio presented his book Dhiary of an astronaut apprentice (published by La nave di Teseo), which traces its adventure to the ends of the Earth. In July 2019 Mattel launched an edition of Barbie with the appearance of Samantha Cristoforetti for the project that wants to narrow the dream gap between boys and girls, pushing the latter to dream of what had hitherto been the preserve (it is not known for what reasons!) of men only.

Samantha Cristoforetti, farewell to the Air Force Corps

The reasons for Samantha Cristoforetti's abandonment of the Air Force Corps have not been specified. The only explanation was "Personal reasons". It is likely that they will be clarified in the coming days. Meanwhile, we know that there are new projects for Samantha Cristoforetti at the door. In November 2019 in Seville, during the ESA Ministerial Council, he announced one new mission in Earth orbit, of which for now there are no details, as for the rest. The moment he says goodbye to the Air Force Astro Samantha will also say goodbye to military ranks. We will always follow you with passion.