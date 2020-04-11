What does Nine's English voice actor think in Heroes Rising about the character's story?

Share it:

If the fourth season of My Hero Academia officially ended a week ago, Coronavirus allowing, as announced by Dynit previously, the second movie of the series, My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising, should be released in our cinemas in May. Feature film that in other parts of the world, however, has already been broadcast.

For that reason, if you haven't seen the movie we advise you not to continue reading of this article and not to read the statement made by the English voice actor of the character of Nine.

Who is Nine? The main antagonist of the second feature film by My Hero Academia. A character who somehow has conquered the spectators of the world and who managed to intrigue everyone. Perhaps for the appearance or for the character and the way of doing, the point is that many fans would have liked to have the opportunity to see him again, perhaps in the main series, going against the ending that was written for him. But why do we say would?

Because, if you don't know, at the end of the film, when by now the criminal organization led by Nine has been cornered and defeat, he runs away. He tries to escape, but is stopped by Shigaraki Tomura who, fed up with the show and playing with Nine, uses his own uniqueness pulverizing it in a flash which left all viewers speechless.

As anticipated, this has generated discontent among fans they actually wanted see still Nine and they wished elaborate on some of the aspects of the character. But if many are of this opinion, there are also those who believe that this was it a very good end and that he has completed the already well done feature film. Among the supporters who are convinced that the decision made for Nine has been correct, we also find Johnny Yong Bosch, English voice actor of the character in the film.

In fact, during an interview in which he was asked what he thought of the final chosen for Nine, he said he was quite satisfied. He also specified that the story thus written proved to be functional for the film and, above all, it served to make the world understand that there is someone out there stronger is ruthless than him (Tomura), thus also doing justice to main series where the bad guy par excellence, don't forget it, is Shigaraki.

You saw the movie. What do you think of Nine's character and the fate that the authors have written for them? Let us know below in the comments.

