What does Lizbeth Rodríguez do now after the end of Badabun

Many have wondered what happened to Lizbeth Rodríguez after all the scandal surrounding the Badabun company, where some youtubers accused the company's CEO of harassing them and exploiting them at work.

A few months ago the ex-conductor of Exposing infidels, said in her channel that before the scandal she prepared several projects for this new year, because although she stayed outside the company that saw her grow she has made other projects with YouTube artists and colleagues.

"I was working on many projects already before it happened, what happened, I had a new series called secrets, where it is precisely to talk about things because nobody talks about raising their voice and so on"Lizbeth said on her channel.

As if that were not enough, we have seen her very active in social networks where her last publication gave much to talk about because she showed that she is a woman and will continue to get ahead for her son which is the most important thing for her.

"You are my main reason to get up every day to make content! And fight for a better world! Thank you friend! Thank you friend! This 2020 is ours, says part of the last message of the beautiful woman.

It is worth mentioning that the last thing that Lizbeth heard about is that she will have the opportunity to make a new project alongside Laura Bozzo, who called her her successor, making it clear that she has several surprises for this year.