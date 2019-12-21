What does it mean to dream that you have the Christmas Lottery

Share it:

The Christmas Lottery is celebrated on December 22. If you have already bought your tenth, surely you have dreamed more than once awake that you have the first prize, "El Gordo": you think about those vacations that you could enjoy with money, the car you would buy … But, what does it mean dream that you have the Christmas Lottery as you sleep?

Contrary to what many believe, it is not a premonitory dream. These types of dreams imply that you feel surpassed by your responsibilities and hope that a stroke of luck will change your life.

Dreaming that you have the Christmas Lottery: meaning

You have to do everything possible to know the context of the dream. There are times when it is difficult to remember what we have dreamed, but it is worth the effort. And the context is very important to know the dream meaning.

If you dream that it's your turn Christmas lottery With your friends, it means that you are looking forward to the holiday season to share time with them.

If instead you dream that "El Gordo" has not touched you, chances are that you are going through a difficult moment in the path of life. Maybe you are frustrated and disappointed in the field of love or work.

If instead you dream of certain numbers, what are you waiting for? You have to run to buy a tenth of these numbers that you have dreamed of. Who knows if they can be the graceful numbers?

You can also buy the numbers That are related to your dreams. For example, if a lawyer appears in your dreams, you have to play a tenth in which a 2 is followed by an 8, or a 3 is followed by a 1.

If instead you dream of clean water running, in a stream or in a tap, for example, the tenth must have an 8 followed by a 5.