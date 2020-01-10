“What does it feel like to be Adal Ramones' wink?”: Yordi Rosado confesses how it hurt to be compared to his partner

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Yordi Rosado rose to fame by forming one of the most popular television pairs next to Adal Ramones with the program "Other Rollo."

However, in an interview with Maxine Woodside for ‘Everything for Women’, Yordi who was invited to talk about his sixth book “Change the but for the I can”, confessed how hard it was to live in the shadow of Adal.

Yordi confesses that one of the things that bothered him most about the press and the public in general was that he was called "Adal's wink". That was where he realized that he was growing under the shadow of his companion from Another Roll.

“A lot of people told me 'you are Adal's baby', and I always did it like 'yes, hahaha' but deep down it hurt a lot, it hit me a lot, and defended me at the beginning, I came to argue with someone who I was wondering".

Yordi even decided to name one of the chapters of his book "The Shadow of Adal", the reason is that many asked him for years how it was to be in Other Roll and how it was to work with Adal.

Yordi confessed to Maxine that one day he decided to pay attention to why they called him "patiño", and there he knew that he should give a twist to his career:

"And then time went by and one day in the meantime, I decided to really see what it was patiño, then I read it and I realized two strong things: one that was not easy to be papino and two, that indeed I was being the duck of that program (…) then comes the time when you say 'ok, what position I want, but I have to accept where I am, how am I going to get itr … "

You may also be interested: Shattered, Yordi Rosado cries when talking about his divorce: Being with you is not easy