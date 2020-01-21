Entertainment

What does Courteney Cox think about the famous meeting of Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt?

January 21, 2020
Maria Rivera
Jennifer, Brad and Courteney; together in a file photo.

Steve GranitzGetty Images

The world woke up last Monday with a news that stopped the news and seized social networks: Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston they had a (affectionate) photo together since 2005 during the SAg awards gala, an unprecedented pop milestone splashing other ‘celebrities’ who did not hesitate to express their opinion about the meeting. Thus, figures like Jamie Lynn Spears, Jordin Sparks or Morgan Stewart did not cut a hair and commented on Instagram the famous photo of the duo making it clear that they were as excited as we were with the possibility that they were both together again. It was the famous Instagram account ‘Comments By Celebs’ that collected these comments in three posts, some posts to which, attentive, Courteney Cox He liked it. To all, in total three photos of the momentazo.

Come on, that without issuing a single word, Jen's best friend in real life and ex-partner in the series ‘Friends’ made it clear that the idea of ​​seeing them together in the same photo fascinated her. Remember: enough to give three likes. All a statement of intent and a discreet but very important approval that gives us an important clue about what Jen's environment can come to think.

Of course, the true and only opinion that matters is that of the protagonists. When the media 'Entertainment Tonight' asked Aniston about the uproar, the winner of the SAG prize could not take it more calmly: "The public's obsession has become hysterical, but what else are they going to talk about?" Therefore, we count the hours for the next media event where faces could be seen, for example, the Oscars awards?

Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston, in a file photo.

Dave HoganGetty Images

