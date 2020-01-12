What does Chewie say to Rey?

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

They say that, in the long run, the more you talk, the worse you fall. The shy win the sympathies little by little, but when they do, they get it forever. Maybe that's why we would all want to accompany R2-D2 before C3PO and co-pilot Chewbacca before Finn. It's not that they speak so little, but at least they don't do it with words we can understand. Still, fans have loved them from the start, four decades ago. Chewie has great moments in 'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker' and we don't mean just that of the explosion of the ship in which we all fear for his life. No, in episode 9 it is in which he is given a justification that he had been waiting for since the initial mission. That medal that symbolizes so much since that first adventure that conquered the world.

But if something has stood out from 'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker' as the final chapter is the amount of things that closes, but also that leaves in the air. We still wonder what Finn was going to say to Rey when he thinks he is going to die. But we do not know what Chewie says to the young Jedi when she sees her return to the Millennium Falcon, because of the simple fact that she does it in wookie and, for now, it is a language that neither Google Translate allows us to understand.

It has been the man behind the hairy costume, Joonas Suotamo, who revealed to The Hollywood Reporter this little mystery.

I think Chewbacca tells him something like, "It's good that you're back in the Millennium Falcon because Poe has been damaging him with his crazy and risky way of driving. I think he messes a bit with Poe at the time.

The mysterious phrase, to which the character of Daisy Ridley only responds with a brief "It is" could make sense. But only because we already know how risky Poe is and how old the Millennium Falcon is. But knowing that he is also recognized as one of the best pilots in the galaxy, the claim of Suotamo lapses. Perhaps he confesses what Finn wants to say to Rey and is answering that he already knows? We will remain without knowing it. What the actor did not lose was the opportunity to comment on the great moment of Chewbacca, that of the medal he had deserved for 42 years.

I was celebrating it. It is a great thing. It's all an end and the stories of each character come together one last time and it's a wonderful thing to see how that happens.

'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker' is still in theaters, swelling a billion dollar box office.