What does Bomboclaat, the new viral expression of the internet?

In recent days, users of social networks They have decided to use a strange term to consult their opinions with other people.

It's about the word “Bomboclaat”, which is usually accompanied by a couple of images, in order to ask people for their opinion about a situation.

This word is used in the same way as the expression Sco pa tu manaa, which came from a song Daavi Neba, by Jamaican Kawoula Biov. However, the origin of this new meme is not the same.

What does it mean?

Bomboclaat It is an expression that comes from two words: “hype” that means vulva or butt, and “claat”, which can be translated as cloth, according to the specialized portal Know your meme.

Thus, bomboclaat means compresses or toilet paper. However, the expression is used to insult other people or to show anger or surprise.

The expression began to be used on September 3, when a user identified as @rudebwoy_lamz put the word and accompanied it by two images of Winslow, the animated series mouse Catdog.

