What does and does the only son of Lucía Méndez live?

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Pedro Antonio Torres Méndez is the only son who had the Mexican actress Lucía Méndez, originally from León, Guanajuato, Mexico and producer Pedro Torres. He is currently 31 years old and lives in Los Angeles, California, United States.

Pedro Antonio, son of the famous Lucía Méndez and Pedro Torres, was born towards the end of 1988 and grew up surrounded by cameras and between television forums, since many times, his mother took him with her to the recordings of many of his soap operas.

Pedro Antonio inherited from his parents the taste for art and as a teenager he would surely have decided to devote himself to the world of entertainment, but in the production area, so that his parents always gave him his support.

Having an amazing, fun, harmonious, and much communication, of plans. Futures, my Pedro Torres Méndez, with that way of being unique, and charismatic, … thank God, I have him as a son ❤️ @ ptorresmendez A shared publication by Lucía Méndez (@luciamendezof) on Dec 25, 2018 at 5:13 PST





Lucia has always told that she was pregnant with Pedro Antonio in 1988, when she was recording her soap opera The strange return of Diana Salazar, which is currently broadcast on the TLNovelas channel.

The young man studied in the United States to be a filmmaker and producer and has almost always stayed out of the cameras, but it is known that he is quite close to Lucia, although much of his life has been spent with his father.

Pedro Antonio, godson of the late Juan Gabriel, has not been in the public eye as much as other famous children, but when he gives interviews, he behaves kindly and goes out of his way to praise his parents.

Pedro Antonio never misses the celebrations for Lucía Méndez's birthday, and on January 31 he was with her at the party for her 65 years of age, which was in a restaurant in Mexico City.

Pedro Antonio is a filmmaker, director and producer of commercials, short films and videos; He has had the opportunity to work with artists such as Juan Magán, Joe Montana and Julión Álvarez.









Of course, with her mother Lucía Méndez she has also worked and directed her in videos such as the one on the topic Fiditi Di Me.

Soon he will produce the video for his new song I am looking forward to it, written by Ana Bárbara for Méndez, the telenovela star announced last days during a press conference in Mexico City.









.