What do the protagonists of ONE PIECE think about? Eiichiro Oda himself reveals it to us

Oda sensei's masterpiece, ONE PIECE, is characterized by a multitude of protagonists all different from each other, with their own ambitions and dreams, but united by the same desire for adventure. Still, what exactly do they think during most of their days?

To reveal the bizarre arcane, the author himself thought about it, through an SBS published during the time chapter 578 of ONE PIECE. To clarify the thoughts of Luffy's crew, Oda used "brain maker", a very popular game several years ago. Through this nice minigame, the mangaka revealed the thoughts of the following characters:

Luffy he thinks of nothing but eating meat and becoming Pirate King;

In reverse, Nami think only of money and personal beauty;

Sanji, on the other hand, to women, to food and to its two darlings: Nami and Robin;

; The latter, from such a woman of culture, can only think of studying, in particular archeology and the secrets of history;

Brook's character, on the other hand, has a particular aspiration for panties and squalid jokes, as well as drinking tea;

Same perversion that obviously also affects Franky, although it is relegated to the world of steel;

"Unexpectedly", the mind of Zoro it is dedicated solely to the art of the sword and to the desire to improve daily;

Usopp, almost ironically, he thinks only of fighting, drinking Rum and lying;

Chopper, lastly, think of medicines, drugs, sweets, beasts and trust;

Finally, a box is dedicated to Eiichiro Oda himself who reveals, with a veil of sarcasm, that he wants "peace in the world". And you, on the other hand, what do you think of these bizarre thoughts? Let us know, as always, with a comment in the space provided below.