What do the comments 'LB, CB, first, row' mean that you see in the photos of celebrities on Instagram?

January 2, 2020
Maria Rivera
Alexander SpatariGetty Images

The world is divided into two types of people: those who comment on the photos of Instagram of the Famous and those that go from doing it. The first, are usually – in general – active in social networks, and perhaps they dream that the famous in question gives'like'to your comment. The rest sure think: "why should I comment if you will not read?". Well, focusing on that first group of users who do leave comments to the 'celebrities', there is a sector (formed mostly by adolescents of Generation Z) that for some time this part has developed a kind of digital strategy with the aim of increasing their' likes'.

If you are a user of Instagram, maybe you already know that in the near future the 'likes'will cease to exist. That is, there will no longer be an accountant that reflects how many people your photo has been wet, but that the social network will recover some of its charm and will become a platform where we will simply upload photos and videos, but with no intention of getting ' I like you'. Therefore, the strategy of the Zs of which we speak has an expiration date, but continues to generate curiosity.

WHAT DO THE INSTAGRAM COMMENTS 'LB, CB, ROW, FIRST' MEAN?

In order to increase its'engagement', many teenagers are using the celebrity comment wall to promote themselves. To do this, they have created a code in which they indicate what they will do (in relation to interacting with other users), through a specific comment. What are these comments?

'LB', 'CB', 'ROW' and 'FIRST'.

imageLB

Maybe it sounds to you, because it is the most used and 'old'. It means 'Like Back', and suppose that if you give 'like' a photo of the person who has commented 'LB' in the profile of the famous, it will also give you a 'like' in a photo of you. Thus, the person who comments gets the visibility of the wall the 'celebrity'and potentially increases your' engagement '.

This has been a code for years and, for example, Kylie Jenner has her wall plagued with 'LB', something she complained about at the time on Twitter.

CB

It means 'comment back' and its dynamics is the same as 'LB', but with a comment. That is, if you comment on a photo of the person who has commented 'CB' on the profile of the famous, they will comment on a photo of your profile. Very normal everything, yes.

ROW

'Row' in English is 'line', and this code consists of encouraging you to like the first three photos of the person's 'feed' and, thus, will return those same 'likes' in your 'row'. Maximum consistency

FIRST

Although it gives you the impression that the person who comments 'FIRST' is because he celebrates that he was the first to comment on the photo, it is not so. This is an invitation to like him on his most recent photo and, after that, he / she will like you on your most recent photo.

And it would be.

