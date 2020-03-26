Entertainment

What do 'Star Wars' and 'The Walking Dead' have in common?

March 26, 2020
Lisa Durant
No it's not a zombie sneaking into the Star Wars galaxy and neither a Jedi helping survivors in their post-apocalyptic fight. But there is crossover between both titles. Or one Connection, as we prefer to call it.

The secret lies in a actress: Cailey Fleming. Best known for her role as the young woman Judith Grimes in 'The Walking Dead', a fiction he joined in the ninth season to bring to life the grown baby that Lori gave birth to before she died in the third season; the young interpreter has been ReY, the character played by Daisy Ridley, for a few moments. It is when the new Skywalker sees her childish self, that flashback to his childhood that the protagonist sees both in 'Star Wars: The Force Awakens' and in the last of the trilogy, 'The Rise of Skywalker'. Here's the proof:

Have you seen it? Well, we will see this 12 year old in the MCU. And it is that his signing in the spin-off from Marvel from 'Loki' alongside Tom Hiddleston, Richard E Grant, Gugu Mbatha-Raw and Owen Wilson, a series that is slated to premiere sometime in 2021. Of course, we will continue to enjoy his bravery and growing prominence in 'The Walking Dead ', which will soon end its tenth season but has already confirmed a new one and in which Judith is expected to continue appearing.

