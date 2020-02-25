What do Harvey Weinstein's accusers think of a verdict?

Share it:

New York City.- The actress Mira Sorvino began to cry when describing her reaction to the guilty verdict against Harvey Weinstein: relief because the former Hollywood mogul will not go unpunished. A bit of disappointment because he was acquitted of the most serious charges of predatory sexual assault, but above all gratitude with the six accusers who were brave enough to testify in court and with the jury that believed them.

"Harvey Weinstein has affected many of our lives, even in our nightmares, long after he did what he did to each of us," Mira Sorvino said shortly after Monday's verdict, in an emotional phone call with reporters and Other accusers. "We have finally regained that power, we have exposed its evil," he said in a broken voice.

He will rot in jail as he deserves and we will begin to have a kind of end.









For the prosecutor Zoe Brock, the relief was palpable, she had "expected the worst," he said from New Zealand, "because for victims of sexual abuse the worst is still happening." Zoe Brock said he feared that Harvey Weinstein would not only be totally acquitted, but "would have a comeback and go to the Oscars and win again."

"But that is not going to happen," he added, "because now Harvey Weinstein has been convicted of a rapist and is now in prison and I am very happy about that."

At an unquestionably emblematic moment for the #MeToo movement, Harvey Weinstein was sentenced for raping an aspiring actress in 2013 and sexually abusing another woman in 2006, but was not convicted of predatory sexual assault, a crime that could have involved a life sentence. Now he faces a maximum sentence of 25 years. The lawyers of the former film producer said they will appeal and he claims that all his sexual relations were agreed upon.

For most of the accusers the most powerful image, captured in court drawings, was that of the famous producer being removed with wives. "For the first time he will not be sitting comfortably," said actress Rose McGowan, one of Harvey Weinstein's first accusers.

For the first time you will know what it is to have the power around your neck.

He also mentioned that the verdict is "a great step forward in collective healing, each of whom we denounce has a name, we have a history, we have a life.

We are more than Weinstein. But today, thanks to brave women who undressed their deepest wounds for the world to see, he is in (Rikers Island) prison.

Although Weinstein was expected to go to Rikers Island, he was held Monday night in a unit at Bellevue Hospital. Recently he had back surgery and his lawyers said he needs medical attention. Several accusers said that the biggest triumph is that women have finally been believed in their allegations of sexual abuse.