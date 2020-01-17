What did you do?! The radical change of look of Ludwika Paleta

What did you do?! Ludwika Paleta has just turned 41 and looks prettier than ever, and the actress made a radical change of look.

Ludwika has accustomed us to her long blonde hair, but for a few weeks the beautiful actress of ‘Carousel’ cut her hair and now looks as stylized and beautiful as ever.

The image that the Polish chose to share was during her stay at the beach, and there we see that the change of look favored Emiliano Salinas's wife a lot, because now she looks younger.

Ludwika is currently part of the cast of the play ‘Perfectos Unconocidos’ where he shares credits with Michael Brown, Alex de la Madrid, Tiaré Scanda, Juan Carlos Vives, Luis Arrieta, Marcela Guirado and Michael Chauvet.

The plot tells us the meeting of four couples of friends who meet for dinner, one of the characters challenges each one, to put their phones on the table and share with others all the communication they receive during dinner.

What begins as a game could unleash secrets and confessions little known to the rest of the group.

With information from Class Magazine.

