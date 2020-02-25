What did Rui Torres, Disney's Art Attack conductor die of?

Share it:

Rui Torres gained great fame between 2001-2003 by being the conductor of the Art Attack children's program, a program originally created by the British ITV network in 1990 but from which Disney obtained the credits in 2001.

Rutilio Torres Mantecón was born in Mexico City on December 30, 1976; He studied the Degree in Psychology at the National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM). He also studied Telematics Engineering at the Autonomous Technological Institute of Mexico (ITAM). He graduated in 2002. After obtaining the Baillères scholarship for his collaboration in the conservation of Diego Rivera's work, he was called to lead the Art Attack program, a project that led him to live in London, England.

Despite his great success, Rui Torres decided to leave Art Attack in 2003 and return to Mexico, to continue his academic studies in Telematics Engineering, also to spend more time with his family; It was replaced by the Spanish driver Jordi Cruz.









Later Rui Torres stayed away from the reflectors; at the beginning of 2008 the news about his death began to spread. At first, they were treated as rumors until they were confirmed by the ITAM Connection magazine, where it was claimed that Rutilio Torres Mantecón died on February 24, 2008.

His death remains a mystery to this day. Rui Torres allegedly suffered an intense depression since the death of his two-year-old daughter, who contracted pneumonia during a trip they made to the state of Zacatecas. The deep sadness he lived would have led to an excessive intake of antidepressant pills.