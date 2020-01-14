What did Queen Elizabeth ultimately decide on Harry and Meghan's plans? One word spoiler: family

Share it:

There Queen Elizabeth he spoke and said his about the moment, the one that is keeping us glued to the smartphone waiting for news about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle and their exit from the royal family. What Queen Elizabeth has decided about Harry and Meghan? You can breathe a sigh of relief because, apparently, the happy ending is around the corner. For the Sussex at least, because the Queen's message to the world to reveal whether or not she will accept her nephew's requests is really bitter and full of regret and makes you understand what the sovereign has thought of in these days of media and family crisis. We throw you one word as a spoiler: "family".

After the family reunion a Sandringham January 13, 2020, a few days after the launch of the bomb news that the Sussex intend to go to live in Canada, leave the job of senior royals and become economically independent, all were waiting for reactions and decisions of Queen Elizabeth. That surprised us, it is so spontaneous and – we bet on this – written in his own handful, immediately after speaking with Prince Charles and his nephews William of Cambridge and Harry. Try to count how many times the word "family"in the text and you will realize what he wanted to put a focus on.

Today my family had a really constructive discussion about the future of my nephew and his family. My family and I support Harry and Meghan's desire to create a new life as a young family. Although we would have preferred that they remain full time members of the Royal Family, we respect and understand their desire to live more independently as a family, always remaining a fixed point of mine.

Harry and Meghan have made it clear that they will no longer benefit from public funds in their new life but, as per agreements, there will be a transition period in which the Sussex will spend time between Canada and the UK. There are still many important points for my family to solve and there is still a lot of work to be done, but I asked to reach a final decision in a few days.

On Twitter, the royal insiders who followed the development of the story directly outside Sandringham Castle said that Elizabeth II's message is incredibly "informal": if you pay attention to it, she does not speak by titles, except when it refers to her nephew and wife as ai Sussex, just like the press does or how you would do when you talk about them. He calls them by name several times without formalities: this is to clarify that the matter is public up to a certain point, but the heart of the story remains of the family.

And certain things, however much they end up in the newspapers, cannot be managed publicly but only behind closed doors: so much so that we will never know how it really went in that room of the Norfolk castle, but reading the words of Queen Elizabeth we can imagine that everything has been oriented towards reconciliation, to make the real happy without sacrificing anyone's needs, including the monarchy.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle news, what is * really * written on the Queen's message

Was this one of the last family reunions with Harry and Meghan's Queen Elizabeth? Chris JacksonGetty Images

Let's face it, in full style The Queen in her press release the Queen took some time, because the terms of thegoodbye to Harry and Meghan's Royal Family are not yet clear (or maybe they will be revealed later). It is not clear whether unresolved issues have found a solution: Harry of Sussex will keep the titles? Who will pay for security and travel expenses once they leave? Really their new business plan to be royal free to do what they want can it work? The Queen said that she supports them, understands them and accepts in spite of themselves that they fly to Canada, although she would have liked them to stay in the family. On the other hand, she is still a grandmother who sees one of her favorite grandchildren go away (at least that was before Harry's marriage to Meghan) but also a sovereign who, once again, must face a pretty hot public relations crisis (in an already incandescent period: do you know the Brexit?).

So if you were looking for certain and precise answers, once again you didn't have them: there is a lot of money at stake, agreements, new mechanisms to be activated and the negotiation machine between the offices of Queen Elizabeth and those of the Sussex will be in turmoil. In the coming days he promised more precise news on the issue: wait for it.

What Queen Elizabeth decided on Harry and Meghan: the background

Harry and Meghan Markle calling for independence, effectively launching a new business model for working royals, have turned the world's attention on Royal Family. The news (also fake) on tabloids and social networks are divided between those who are in favor of this choice and support a #Megxit (the hashtag that is turning and has gone viral on the matter) elegant and fair, and who instead sided with the royals who remain in London, William and Kate Middleton of all. If you want to hear all the bells, you should also know the theory according to which Queen Elizabeth apparently consented to the requests of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry including that of leaving him the noble title and earning bread alone because the prince threatened the monarchy with a truth interview to be released to Oprah Winfrey (second The Sun). The news is fake like most of the news circulating around the British royal family in these hours, but the insinuation of the press has helped to create false beliefs: if you think about it, this is one of the main reasons why Harry and Meghan want to give up.

And now what will happen? Whatever they said in the Sandringham Summit what Queen Elizabeth wrote in her press release remains: they are royal but first of all they are a "family" and as such they have the problems of all the families in the world to solve. Misunderstandings, crises, discussions and reconciliations are on the agenda but everything is resolved, in one way or another. The #royaldrama continues: who knows what the next chapter has in store for you?

