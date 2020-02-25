What did Lizbeth Rodríguez do before she was the Badabun girl?

Share it:

If there is a person who has become a total success in Youtube It's the Mexican Lizbeth Rodriguez, who with his charisma and controversial videos has managed to conquer the hearts of millions of Internet users.

The fame and popularity of the youtuber has been thanks to the controversial content that every week brings in Badabun, becoming one of the most watched of the channel; However, his path has not been easy because he has faced several situations in his personal life, such as working from a young age to get ahead.

This is what the actress herself confessed through a video where she explained the different works she had before arriving at Badabun, where she became a waitress, receptionist and even sold products by catalog.

“I left my house at 16, so from the beginning I had to be working hard. The first was in a taqueria of waitress, because when I left my house, I left with two pesos, literally a coin of two pesos. And with my first salary there I had to buy a toothbrush, toothpaste, breeches because I went flat without anything, even a friend had to lend me clothes to go to work, ”revealed the youtuber.

After being able to pay for a career he decided to study the Bachelor of Theater, where he would change his life because from there he managed to have unexpected offers, which would boost him until he could meet people who would later help him enter Badabun.

“I studied Bachelor of Theater in UABC, I'm an actress of red bone. I was always a good student, I have been very dedicated and always what I want does not stop until I get it. While studying I worked, fortunately I began to work in plays, for commercials, the occasional movie, short films, dubbing.

"When I graduated from the race, I continued doing theater and every time I continued to have more and more projects, because I have always worked hard, to the extent that I had up to three rehearsals a day," he revealed.

However, they are not the only ones that Lizbeth She has also had the opportunity to perform in entertainment shows at children's parties, gave acting classes to children, youth and adults, attended conferences to book presentations and that led her to teach in a master's degree to help them they had a greater ease during a trial.

