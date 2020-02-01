What did Francis the famous Mexican transvestite die of?

Share it:

One of the most popular celebrities in the entertainment world was Francis, who performed several imitations such as Silvia Pinal and Niurka among others, but later mounted a Broadway-style show, where he had tremendous success.

But thirteen years after his death many of his fans wonder that his idol died who became a sensation because he was considered a voice for the LGBT community, so today he is still remembered by the collective.

It was October 10 the day that Francis died a thrombosis victim, because he began to feel a bad leg while he was at home in Mexico City, so he immediately entered the hospital where a couple of days.

Meanwhile his fans who had the opportunity to see some of his shows continue to remember the star with love.

"The best comedian, transformer, imitator and improviser that ever existed. A great Mexican artist!", "This was a real show, a standing first, natural talent, you are still great Francis," they wrote to Francis on social networks.

It is worth mentioning that Francis always had the help of his parents to get ahead so he always showed gratitude towards them by giving them a better quality of life because he expressed it in some of his interviews.