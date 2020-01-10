TV Shows

What did Dolores Salomón La Bodoquito die of?

January 10, 2020
Edie Perez
2 Min Read
One of the most beloved actresses of Mexican television without a doubt was Dolores Salomón "La Bodoquito", whom we watched in several programs and soap operas, some of them were Vida Tv, Triunfo del amor or Rubí, leaving an extensive legacy in the world of the Show.

But many have wondered what the actress who left this world in 2016 at age 63 really died causing tremendous commotion in the world of entertainment, because nobody expected the sudden death of the famous.

It was a respiratory arrest and heart problems that caused his death, since at the beginning there were several speculations, it is not a surprise that erroneous information about the death of celebrities always begins to circulate.

One of the women who always remembered her pus worked a long time together, they even knew each other from before it was Galilea Montijo, who said that Bodoquito was like a big girl and that she had a wonderful attitude, said the driver a couple of years ago.

"I already knew her towards small papers in different novels, but Vida Tv was undoubtedly a great opportunity for many of us, it was a program where it was precisely done in this forum and here we share many moments, a lady who always, always was very good humor… "said Gali.

Meanwhile her fans continue to remember her with much affection for the laughs she gave them years ago.

"Good actress God have her in glory is already an angel of the Lord thanks bodoquito we will never forget you", "I had the joy of meeting Bodoquito when we entered Televisa she helped us to enter the channel and was very nice to us," wrote the Internet users

