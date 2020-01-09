TV Shows

What did comedian Evelio and V girl really die of?

January 9, 2020
Add Comment
Edie Perez
2 Min Read
Share it:

One of the most popular comedians in Mexico and who won the affection of the public was Evelio Arias Ramos, better known as Evelio with V girl, who appeared on several television shows with the iconic character.

But his sudden death in November 2008 left everyone surprised, because no one was expected that the famous who reached the horns of the moon thanks to the Vida Tv program, would cease to exist, so many continue to wonder that he died.

According to the father of the famous, who denied much news about the health status of his son, including suffering from stomach cancer, explained in an interview that the problem for which he was admitted to the hospital was due to having low blood pressure, but a respiratory failure in blood pressure took his life at 42 years of age.

The last time the comedian was seen on the small screen was in Maria de los Angeles, in 2009 where she played Delfino, although the project was already recorded since 2007.

READ:  BoJack Horseman Season 6 Release Date, Story, News & Much More

Meanwhile his fans continue to mourn his death and remember him in the appearances he made in several programs such as Zero in conduct, Class 406 and Storm in paradise among others.

"The great Evelio, of course I remember it!", "No, well, how can I forget it if every time I go to visit my sister's urn is his side. Rest in peace", "He was one of the few comedians of white humor, dep ", are some of the comments that circulate in networks.

Share it:
Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Edie Perez

Edie is a newcomer in the field of online publishing but she is a fast learner. She brings together relevant news pieces from the Technology world. She has a unique perspective with regards to technology. She is a tech geek, and that motivates her to cover tech-based news mainly.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to [email protected]. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.