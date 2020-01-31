What did actress Miroslava Stern really die from?

Share it:

One of the most beautiful actresses of the Golden Age in Mexico was the legendary Miroslava Stern, who captivated the public with her beauty and talent, but many curious people continue to wonder that the woman of Czechoslovakian origin really died.

According to media of that time the death of the actress which was declared as suicide due to an overdose, and supposedly was due to a strong love depression that gave her after learning of the marriage of Luis Miguel Dominguín with the Italian actress Lucía Bosé .

Although it is said that it was not the first time that the actress tried to end her life, because from a young age she had to face the death of her mother, who died of cancer, in addition in 1942 she had to face another duel because apparently a death had died American boyfriend with whom he planned to marry.

Miroslava was found dead in her bed in 1955 in Mexico City from the moment her housekeeper and actress Ninón Sevilla entered the bedroom to confirm the news several hypotheses were speculated, because it is said that in her hands she had a photo of his great love, but no one confirmed the fact.

The death of the actress spread like gunpowder because no one could believe that the famous woman ended her life in that way, it was also said that her sadness could have been formed by a loving disappointment with another of the actors of that moment is Mario Moreno Cantinflas although never corroborated.