What convinced Miyazaki to allow the release of Studio Ghibli's films on Netflix?

Some time ago, on the occasion of a blow and response between Polygon and GKids, we told you about the reluctance of Studio Ghibli in releasing their creations to streaming portals such as Netflix. But what was the motivation that drove Hayao Miyazaki to suddenly change your mind?

To answer this mysterious question he took over directly Toshio Suzuki, historical producer and co-founder of Studio Ghibli. Longtime friend of Miyazaki himself, Suzuki recently conceded to a live event in the Shibuya Ward district of Tokyo on March 7, to sponsor a photographic booklet of the company's Museum, in which he explained the causes that led to the decision to open a collaboration with the giant Netflix.

In the response and response followed by the publicity of the event, in a friendly and informal tone, the producer clarified the reasons behind the lifting of the ban on the digital distribution of the Studio's works that follow:

"As you know, Hayao Mizayaki is working on a film that is unfortunately taking a long time. Obviously, more time required consequently requires more money. I took the opportunity to tell him (to Miyazaki) that this could cover the production costs of his film. His response was: "Apparently I can't do otherwise."

After a loud laugh, Suzuki added:

"To begin with, Hayao Miyazaki isn't that he knows exactly what video streaming services like Netflix are. He doesn't use computers or smartphones. He simply doesn't understand what you're referring to if you talk to him about digital distribution."

Toshio Suzuki he is aware of his role as a producer and, consequently, it is legitimate for him to worry about financial issues, even if he cannot help noticing how the director tends to worry only about the creative process and about economic problems. After which, however, the producer focused on the decision to open the partnership with Netflix:

"Thanks to Netflix we are starting to see new films made just for the streaming service, which I find very interesting. At the same time, they make films that the film companies would never have considered making. This, in fact, is due to the "on-demand" type of distribution, and I'm convinced it's a great thing. "

From his words, therefore, streaming services appear extremely fascinating to the co-founder of the Firm and hence the decision to push for Netflix, in addition to a mere economic necessity. However, on the occasion of the release of the films on the portal, we suggest you to recover our special on the 10 best films of Studio Ghibli.