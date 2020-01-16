What color is Kim Kardashian hair now?

Share it:

As we know perfectly well that the Kardashian sisters have stylists in their care and at their constant willingness to give them away look changes Suddenly how and when they need it, this doesn't surprise us a bit. But yes, Kim Kardashian has dyed her hair again. Like her little sister, Kylie Jenner, she loves to wear all the hair colors that exist.

We have seen her with a neon yellow dye (to go to match her car), with a strawberry pink dye (which she later clarified that she was going with the washes), with the gray 'granny' that became more fashionable two years and until the cut 'bob' in combination with the most original pastel blue. But since its ‘go-to’ color has always been the platinum blondKim Kardashian has returned to it for her latest beauty campaign for her firm, KKW Beauty.

Kim Kardashian returns to platinum blonde dye for her campaign with KKW Beauty, her makeup firm

We had been so long without seeing Kim change her look that we began to worry. Be it a wig or a real dye, Kim Kardashian has returned to platinum blonde how much he likes to your new campaign with KKW Beauty which, by the way, promises (and much).

"I am super excited to be able to present the news and something never seen in #KKWBeatuy: a palette of five eyeshadows, lipsticks and trios of blushers. ‘The Celestial Skies’ eye shadows are all you need to create wonderful eye looks. They are the perfect size for traveling and the colors of the three palettes are very versatile. I have also created a lipstick with a creamy formula and high coverage, available in 5 colors. To complete the look, we will also launch a wonderful trio of blushers in both ‘shimmer’ and matte finish, ”she wrote excitedly under the campaign photo.

In each image, Kim gives advice on how to use each palette of shadows he has cast but in all of them looks the longest and prettiest platinum blonde That has never led.