What character of ‘Elite’ are you? This Instagram Stories filter tells you

January 13, 2020
Maria Rivera
Do you hear that? Yes, it's the bell of the school ‘Las Encinas’ announcing that the third season of 'Elite' It is just around the corner! Only a few days ago Netflix announced the return of our favorite posh and although they have not yet confirmed the exact date on which the last installment of the Serie, We can now dust off our school uniforms and mark the month of March in red in our calendar. And so that the wait becomes a little more enjoyable, we have found a filter from Instagram Stories with which to kill time (which even Lú, Carla and company would use without stopping).

Continuing with the recent obsession to know princesa What Disney princess are you? ’Or‘ What famous do you look like? ’That has been on the social network since the last weeks, this filter is based on assigning you a character of 'Elite' after analyzing your facial features completely randomly.

To get it, all you have to do is get into the Instagram profile of its creator (@palojardon), go to its filters tab and, once you have opened the one called 'ELITE?', Click on the button save. And ‘voilà’, you'll already have it among the filters of your stories to use when you please!

The actress Ester Expósito He has already been encouraged to try it and … the filter determined that he looked like Carla, his own character!

Ester Expósito Instagram Stories

Ester ExpósitoInstagram

Although, well, he also told him it was Samuel …

Ester Expósito Instagram Stories

Ester ExpósitoInstagram

So it is clear that any resemblance to reality is pure coincidence with this type of filters. But what's cool to be told that you look like your favorite character, what, huh?

