what books to read to prepare for the Lord of the Rings series?

It is one of the most anticipated shows in the near future: while we still have to wait for the release of the TV series of The Lord of the Rings, fans can rejoice with the news, after a months-long hiatus, of the resumption of work in New Zealand on the set. of the show signed Amazon Prime Video, under the eyes of the creators JD Payne e Patrick McKay.

While waiting to know which events we will see told exactly and to have new news from the set, today we will explore the setting of the series de The Lord of the Rings, indicating which books could be useful to learn more about their history.

The series will focus on the Second Era of Arda’s history: as told by the books written by J. R. R. Tolkien, this period begins with the defeat of the Dark Lord Morgoth and with his departure from Middle-earth, and sees among his fundamental events the rise to power of Sauron and the creation of the Rings of Power. The Second Age will end with Sauron’s first defeat at the hands of the Last Alliance between Elves and Men.

The first book where we can find the history of the Second Age is the imposing Silmarillion, a mythopoetic work that tells the story of Arda from its origins to the beginning of the Fourth Era; specifically, the part concerning the events that we will be able to see in the TV series is found in the fourth chapter, theAkallabêth, which tells the story of the reign of Númenor, until its fall.

Another fundamental reading, for those who want to know better what we could see on the show, is that of Unfinished Tales, completed in the draft and published in 1980 by John’s son, Christopher Tolkien, after the death of his father in 1973. In this case, the part concerning the era affected by the TV series is the second part, where the stories of the Numenoreani and the Elves of Middle-earth.

Finally, it is also fair to mention the enormous work contained in the twelve volumes of The History of Middle-earth, again by Christopher Tolkien. Only the first two books have been translated into Italian; in English, you can find information on the Second Age for example in the twelfth volume, where the chapter is located The Tale of Years of the Second Age.

You were familiar with Tolkien’s books set in Second Era? Let us know in the comments space!