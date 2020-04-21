What became of the journalist Fabián Lavalle

Share it:

Javier Porras Kuri, known in the Mexican show business as Fabián Lavalle, is one of the most recognized and famous in Mexico. His presence on television is no longer as continuous as before, but he continues to work in the entertainment industry.

Fabián Lavalle had a few years in which he was characterized by having excess work and he was seen in radio and television programs frequently, among them La Cuchara, Hoy, and La Tijera, and lately he has remained calmer working.

Lavalle is currently working on the television program Chismorreo, with show content, which airs weekdays in the afternoon on channel 6 of Multimedios.

The journalist has many followers and a captive audience that has been following him for years and in this broadcast he does not lose his mark and is on the lookout for his journalistic notes.

It must be remembered that during 2007 he had a bad personal experience after suffering a brutal physical attack at the hands of Alfredo Cervantes Landa in a hotel in Mexico City, and after that he was absent from television for several months.

After this incident, Lavalle was seen on the La Cuchara program on channel 77, along with Ana María Alvarado and Verónica Gallardo.

And it was also heard on the radio through ABC Radio on the show La Tijera.

Fabián loves show business since his youth, and also singing, in fact many years ago he recorded albums and tried to succeed as a singer.















