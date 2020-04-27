What became of the comedian Tony Balardi

Share it:

One of the most popular comedians on the small screen has been and will be Tony Balardi, whom we have seen in countless programs such as Guerra de jokes or Sabadazo, among others, but who has been famous, since we haven't known anything about him in a while. .

Tony seems to still be in force in the entertainment world, as he has been seen touring all over Mexico to present his show, and the histrion has taught his son to follow in his footsteps, as he has sometimes boasted about it in interviews, making it clear that his legacy will continue.

In social networks Tony has remained active, he has more than three thousand followers, who ask him for a joke in each publication where he shares matters related to his career and personal life where happiness seems to be something that is left over.

As if that were not enough, the comedian is recognized for his professionalism before the public, proof of this was when his mother died while he was giving a show and although he may have canceled the presentation he gave himself to the public, but confessed that it was the most bitter moment of his career.

"They are mixed emotions and people, you give yourself more to work you know what you are living, but you cannot tell people, it would be a lack of respect for people, because they went to have fun", Balardi confessed in an interview a few months ago.

