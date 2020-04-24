What became of Álix Bauer, former member of Timbiriche

Share it:

Singer Álix Bauer, who has been part of the Timbiriche music group since it came to light in the early 1980s, remains offstage after she became an actress, soloist, and after getting married.

Álix Bauer Tapuach, full name of the artist, was one of the most famous and iconic singer of Timbiriche, group has amused several generations through the years.

Ciao! A shared post by @ alix_bauer el Aug 12, 2019 at 2:23 PDT





Álix was a member of Timbiriche, one of the first, along with Mariana Garza, Benny Ibarra, Sasha Sökol, Paulina Rubio, Diego Schoening and Erick Rubín.

It is recalled that the group officially debuted on April 30, 1982 in Siempre en Domingo and quickly achieved fame in Mexico and later in other countries.

Álix ceased to belong to Timbiriche in 1988 and began preparing to launch as a soloist. In 1991, she released her album Por vez primer, with the single We can escape, without achieving the success she wanted.









In February 2018, Bauer met again with Diego Schoening, Benny Ibarra, Mariana Garza, Sasha Sokol and Erick Rubín, to participate in the celebrations of the tenth anniversary of the Centennial Coliseum in Torreón.

In 2007, Álix flew back to meet his former colleagues from Timbiriche and toured Mexico, Central America and the United States.









They released three records for sale and broke their own record at the National Auditorium. The success with the reunion of Timbiriche surprised the former members of Timbiriche.

The singer formed a family with businessman Jack Derzavich, with whom she had three children: Mijal, Danna and Moisés and sporadically shares some of her family photos on Instagram.

And on Instagram she expresses to her children how much she loves them and always wishes them good things.

