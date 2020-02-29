What are you preparing here, James Gunn?

Share it:

In August 2016, one of the most anticipated titles of DC arrived. The trailer promised, the promotion reached the top … Until in the end the movie reached theaters, and the reaction of the critic was not expected. Happy or not, the public behaved at the box office as expected. The film grossed 746 million worldwide. It was also the first film in the extended DC Comics universe to win an Oscar.

As usual, the film was announced before the first one came to theaters. In March 2016 it was announced that there would be a sequel. We finally met that David Yesterday I would not take the reins in the new project and since then names and names began to sound to direct the second part: Mel Gibson, Jaume Collet-Serra, among others. In September 2017, it was announced that Warner had Gavin O'Connor. However, a year later the study announced that the second part was going to be carried out by James gunn, the manager of 'Guardians of the Galaxy', after his departure from Disney in July 2018. From one Universe to another.

Christopher PolkGetty Images

What will Gunn prepare us with his entry into DC? Hopefully he will put aside the controversies and that his relationship with the cast will go well, and that no past tweet gets in the way of the resulting work.

one.'Suicide Squad 2' Release Date

In January 2019, the date of arrival at the halls was announced. And we are sorry, but you have to be patient: 'The Suicide Squad' will arrive August 6, 2021.

2. 'Suicide Squad 2' Synopsis

The first drafts were written by Adam Cozad. Then Todd Stashwick, but finally it will be a story written by Gunn himself. At the moment we do not know much information about what the new story will tell. However, the official title of the film is 'The Suicide Squad', and at first it was rumored that the filmmaker would reboot the story. It has even revealed a possible title, but it seems that it is provisional for filming and could change in what remains from here until the premiere. It has already been confirmed that the story is not a second part of the first, but an independent story that we saw in 2016.