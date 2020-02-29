What are you preparing here, James Gunn?

In August 2016, one of the most anticipated titles of DC arrived. The trailer promised, the promotion reached the top … Until in the end the movie reached theaters, and the reaction of the critic was not expected. Happy or not, the public behaved at the box office as expected. The film grossed 746 million worldwide. It was also the first film in the extended DC Comics universe to win an Oscar.
As usual, the film was announced before the first one came to theaters. In March 2016 it was announced that there would be a sequel. We finally met that David Yesterday I would not take the reins in the new project and since then names and names began to sound to direct the second part: Mel Gibson, Jaume Collet-Serra, among others. In September 2017, it was announced that Warner had Gavin O'Connor. However, a year later the study announced that the second part was going to be carried out by James gunn, the manager of 'Guardians of the Galaxy', after his departure from Disney in July 2018. From one Universe to another.
What will Gunn prepare us with his entry into DC? Hopefully he will put aside the controversies and that his relationship with the cast will go well, and that no past tweet gets in the way of the resulting work.
one.'Suicide Squad 2' Release Date
In January 2019, the date of arrival at the halls was announced. And we are sorry, but you have to be patient: 'The Suicide Squad' will arrive August 6, 2021.
2. 'Suicide Squad 2' Synopsis
The first drafts were written by Adam Cozad. Then Todd Stashwick, but finally it will be a story written by Gunn himself. At the moment we do not know much information about what the new story will tell. However, the official title of the film is 'The Suicide Squad', and at first it was rumored that the filmmaker would reboot the story. It has even revealed a possible title, but it seems that it is provisional for filming and could change in what remains from here until the premiere. It has already been confirmed that the story is not a second part of the first, but an independent story that we saw in 2016.
Now, what will it be about? The latest rumors pointed to what can be told from the villain's perspective, or that he, whoever he is, will take a relevant role in the plot. But that said, for now there is nothing confirmed by Warner Bros.
What does seem increasingly clear is that the film could be suitable for less than 13 years, given the R rating of 'Birds of prey', which may not have helped Harley Quinn's tape to fall so low at the box office.
Gunn has already recognized that he is delighted with his creature: the filmmaker has recently recognized that the story written for this production is his favorite script.
3. 'Suicide Squad 2' Cast
For now they are all guesses, although according to unofficial information, the director is finalizing the cast. Margot Robbie, who prepares the spin-off of his character, will be back although it was speculated at the beginning that he would not return. But there will be Harley Quinn.
The one that seems not to be is Will Smith. For reasons of agenda, the actor may not be in the new appointment under the baton of Gunn. That does not mean that his character, Deadshot, comes with another face. However, Idris Elba He has been in talks to take the witness to Smith. However later it has been known that Elba is inside, but that he will get into the skin of another character.
Viola Davis will return to the project and resume the role of Amanda Waller, as well as Jai Courtney Y Joel Kinnaman to be Captain Boomerang and Rick Flagg, respectively.
The new one that joins the ranks is the actor John Cena, possibly taking the role of Pacifier (which was to be for Dave Baptist but it cannot for agenda reasons). At the moment everything or surrounding the cast is conjecture. Until Sean Gunn He has spoken about moving from Marvel to DC, following in the footsteps of his brother filmmaker. David Dastmalchian ('Blade Runner 2049') will give life to Polka-Dot Man. King Shark and Ratcatcher, the new characters that we will see in the reboot do not currently have an actor assigned.
He has also joined an actor that Gunn knows well: it's about Benicio, the bull. Apparently the actor has all the ballots to keep the role of villain in this film. Other names have also been ringing. However we will have to wait for the official announcement about the film. And apparently they will be done shortly.
And the new Batman? Can we see him? Gunn himself has commented that Bruce Wayne has his own new film, 'The Batman'. But of course, you never know. Daniela Melchior will enter as Ratcatcher, Steve Agee as King Shark and Flula Borg and Idris Elba in undisclosed papers. Nor is anything known about the role that will play Nathan Fillion, the last to join the cast.
After months and months with dictations and not always official news, Gunn himself made his cast public through social networks.
Numerous, varied … And very crazy! To those we saw in the previous one, we add names that had already been mentioned, and there have been surprises like the Spanish actor Juan Diego Botto. The Spanish actor will be surrounded by good company.
Gunn actually uploaded a photo a few days ago with part of his cast. You must be very proud of them all.
4. 'Suicide Squad 2' Images
It is too early to have images of this project. Filming began last September and will continue during 2020.
To see this second part, wait. However, there are no official images, but the actors have been seen in full action. You have already seen the style that Cena will have in the film, or the new look of Harley Quinn, which has already shared scenes with Idris Elba.
