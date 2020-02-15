What are you looking for? Consuelo Duval reveals how he discovered the infidelity of his ex-husband

View this post on Instagram

To all that I went one day. Thanks … To my already dead parts. Thanks … To my past already fulfilled. Thank you … To my forgotten parts that I left in places that I no longer remember. Thank you … To my parts that once broke into thousands of small pieces that I never found again. Thanks … To my empty parts that I once tried to fill with distractions, attachments and obsessions. Thank you … To my parts frustrated and angry at the wishes never fulfilled. Thank you … To my parts that no longer go with me and don't even make sense to me anymore. Thank you … To my parts that I didn't want or hug. Thanks … To my parties who dared not set limits for fear of not being accepted. Thank you … To my parts that once were mistreated and left to mistreat by others. Thank you … To my parties that did not believe in themselves. Thank you … I make a requiem for your farewell today. Thanking your transit in my life, it is to all those versions of me that I appreciate so much. Today I dismiss and release in absolute surrender to everything that has already served its time … It is thanks to all my small deaths that today there is a new space for opportunity, life and creation … Thank you life and thank you death for dancing harmoniously before me. Today I celebrate life and sing loudly before this new birth. And to my already dead parts, I embrace them, love them, honor them, thank them and say goodbye, because they were what I could do best for me at that time and place, therefore I do not criticize them, but I give them all my honors … That is why today more than ever I feel that I can be born again, and as the first time I am reborn naked and heartless, again as a lotus woman, my hearts are no longer necessary, so I give a new welcome to authenticity In all its light. And from that naivety I allow myself again to embrace life, stronger today than before, to give my first vital breath in this birth … Dear old beloved version. You already fulfilled your role Thank you Until always. Unknown author