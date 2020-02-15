What are you looking for? Consuelo Duval reveals how he discovered the infidelity of his ex-husband

The actress and conductor Consuelo Duval told the live show how she realized that her ex-husband was unfaithful to a young woman she called "frog."
The dynamics of the program Divine net was to reveal if they ever checked someone's cell phone or computer, and the comedian was also the first to confess.
To all that I went one day. Thanks … To my already dead parts. Thanks … To my past already fulfilled. Thank you … To my forgotten parts that I left in places that I no longer remember. Thank you … To my parts that once broke into thousands of small pieces that I never found again. Thanks … To my empty parts that I once tried to fill with distractions, attachments and obsessions. Thank you … To my parts frustrated and angry at the wishes never fulfilled. Thank you … To my parts that no longer go with me and don't even make sense to me anymore. Thank you … To my parts that I didn't want or hug. Thanks … To my parties who dared not set limits for fear of not being accepted. Thank you … To my parts that once were mistreated and left to mistreat by others. Thank you … To my parties that did not believe in themselves. Thank you … I make a requiem for your farewell today. Thanking your transit in my life, it is to all those versions of me that I appreciate so much. Today I dismiss and release in absolute surrender to everything that has already served its time … It is thanks to all my small deaths that today there is a new space for opportunity, life and creation … Thank you life and thank you death for dancing harmoniously before me. Today I celebrate life and sing loudly before this new birth. And to my already dead parts, I embrace them, love them, honor them, thank them and say goodbye, because they were what I could do best for me at that time and place, therefore I do not criticize them, but I give them all my honors … That is why today more than ever I feel that I can be born again, and as the first time I am reborn naked and heartless, again as a lotus woman, my hearts are no longer necessary, so I give a new welcome to authenticity In all its light. And from that naivety I allow myself again to embrace life, stronger today than before, to give my first vital breath in this birth … Dear old beloved version. You already fulfilled your role Thank you Until always. Unknown author
Consuelo said that one time she took the cell phone of her children's father, and found her conversations with the third in discord.
He explained that he dared to speak to her to meet her, and he quoted her on Televisa, on the pretext that he would do a casting.
“I see her arrive, she sits next to me and I ask her‘ do you come to the casting? ’,‘ Yes ’, and I said‘ and I know you, right? You went to a wedding. To a wedding that (my husband) did not take me, but took it to her … I asked about the wedding and said tu how does your boyfriend tell you? ’,‘ Frog ’,” she said.
Then he asked the young woman “but is she married, right?”, To which the bride refused, because she said “I have a mother and a father and would never do that”.
Consuelo preferred not to say anything because it gave her tenderness, however, when her husband arrived she said: “Oh! You have never told me ‘frog’, ”and then he divorced.
