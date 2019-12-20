What are transgenic foods? Pros and cons

Share it:

Have you heard of transgenic foods? Although until now you don't know exactly what they are, surely in the supermarket you have seen bright red tomatoes, fruits out of season … Although at first glance it looks like natural foods, the truth is that they are not. They are what is known as transgenic foods.

Characteristics of GM foods

These types of foods are those that have in their composition one or several people other than the original. Through different techniques and tools of biotechnology, genes are extracted from living beings, modified in the laboratory and finally reintroduced into another organism. From the technical point of view they are called Genetically Modified Organisms.

In this way, transgenic foods have a series of extraordinary qualities that they would naturally lack. Thus, transgenic plants are prepared to fight pests, resist droughts …

As is logical, it is a 100% controlled procedure. The vast majority of techniques used to produce the agencies are authorized by governments. But this has not prevented an intense social debate between those who defend the advantages offered by the transgenic foods, and the risks they could hide.

In addition, current legislation does not require producers to inform consumers about which products have been genetically modified. Still, they should indicate when a food has at least 0.9% of some type of transgenic.

Those who defend this practice point out that there are many advantages of transgenic foods: protection against herbicides, greater size and durability, accelerated growth … In addition, they explain that this technique of selective cultivation has been taking place for several thousand years.

The detractors explain that the use of these products has become popular in a very short time, without even having checked what the long-term consequences are. In addition, they comment that they are a great environmental impact.