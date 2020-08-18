Maranello team principal Mattia Binotto gave some hints of what might happen to the seven-time champion's son in 2021: "I think the next logical step for Mick would be to start with a smaller Formula 1 team."
What are the plans that Ferrari prepares for Mick Schumacher in Formula 1
August 18, 2020
1 Min Read
