What are the objectives of the Climate Summit?

Next Monday, December 2, the Climate Summit in Madrid. An event attended by the young Swedish activist Greta Thunberg, in addition to another 25,000 attendees. Below we explain what the Summit will consist of and what its objective is.

What is the Climate Summit?

The Climate Summit, called COP25, referring to the 25th edition of the Conference of the Parties, represents the supreme body of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change. It is made up of the governments of the countries and its main purpose is to mitigate greenhouse gas emissions.

This year 2019 will be held in Madrid the conference number 25. The first took place in 1991 in the German capital, Berlin. The most relevant of all has been COP21, held in 2015 in Paris since it was there that the Paris Agreement took place. It is the most important international pact to combat the climate emergency.

The Summit to be held in Madrid between December 2 and 13 is very notable as it is the last one before the maximum deadline established to launch the Paris Agreement. It will enter into force in January next year 2020.

The motto of COP25 is "Time to act". Attendees and environmental authorities want the Madrid Climate Summit to be the first step in a new stage of action to deal with the climate emergency in an effective way. The time left to achieve the objectives of the Paris Agreement is less and less. And, judging by the current indicators, the measures adopted by the vast majority of governments are not enough.

The next COP26 It will be held in the Scottish city of Glasgow next year 2020.