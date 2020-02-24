What are the most popular anime of 2020? Wikipedia reveals it to us

Share it:

US crunchyroll has recently conducted an anime-based research using the tools made available by Wikipedia, the most famous free encyclopedia in the world. After a few days of research, the site has compiled a list of the ten most visited pages ever, thus managing to obtain a ranking of the most popular series of the moment.

The first Top 10 considers any series or film that has to do in some way with Japanese animation, while the second takes into consideration all the series currently on the air.

Top 10 most visited Anime themed pages

Alita: Battle Angel My Hero Academia Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Weathering With You Interspecies Reviewers Studio Ghibli JoJo's Bizarre Adventures Hentai Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

First place for Alita: Battle Angel, the live-action film inspired by the manga of Yukito Kishiro. The visits are justified by the Kickstarter campaign and by the extraordinary collection of the film, close to half a billion dollars. Interspecies Reviewers is positioned behind the three giants of 2019 thanks to the controversies inherent in its sexual content, while Studio Ghibli is JoJo's Bizarre Adventures they get sixth and seventh positions respectively. Eighth place for hentai, a keyword increasingly sought for information by anyone who does not hang out in the world of Japanese animation. Spider-Man is instead included in the ranking because it is considered by Wikipedia to be a "Western film inspired by Japanese animation".

Top 10 most popular Anime series / movies of the moment

My Hero Academia Interspecies Reviewers Toilet-Bound Hanako-kun Keep Your Hands Off Eizouken! BOFURI: I Don't Want to Get Hurt, so I'll Max Out My Defense ONE PIECE Black Clover Haikyu !! Darwin's Game plunderer

No surprises on the winter anime front, led by the wonderful anime of Studio Bones. ONE PIECE firmly holds a place in the rankings, as well as Black Clover. Last place for Plunderer, the new anime of Suu Mizuki.