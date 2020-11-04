What are the most expensive Pokémon cards? One of these costs more than a house

The world of Pokémon it does not lay its foundations solely on the videogame and television sector, on the contrary, it bases its impressive success on extremely flourishing merchandising, above all the famous collectible card game. Here, then, are the most expensive cards in the franchise and how much they are worth on the market.

The trading card market has always fascinated enthusiasts and collectors, especially thanks to the presence of priceless pieces:

Only a few months ago, in fact, the Pokémon Illustrator paper was sold for 230 thousand euros, practically the price of a much more than modest house. The same, in fact, is the most expensive and rare card of the entire franchise, made in only 39 different copies . Moreover, it has no specific effect other than a commemorative description , which is why it is impossible to actually play it. In any case, Pokémon Illustrator in non-optimable conditions can be found even at lower figures, without however falling below 50 thousand euros.

. Moreover, , which is why it is impossible to actually play it. In any case, Pokémon Illustrator in non-optimable conditions can be found even at lower figures, without however falling below 50 thousand euros. The famous card of Raichou PRELEASE , created and marketed by mistake. Most of the copies were recovered by the publisher and destroyed, however some are still on the market for around $ 10,000.

, created and marketed by mistake. Most of the copies were recovered by the publisher and destroyed, however some are still on the market for around $ 10,000. Shining Charizard , of the Neo Destiny expansion pack, the first Shiny found in a pack, today you can find it for no less than a thousand dollars.

, of the Neo Destiny expansion pack, the first Shiny found in a pack, today you can find it for no less than a thousand dollars. Tropical Wind , a Treiner card featuring a Psyduck illustration released at a tournament in 1999-2000. One of these was sold two years ago for over $ 20,000. On ebay it is possible to buy another one for the monstrous figure of half a million euros

, a Treiner card featuring a Psyduck illustration released at a tournament in 1999-2000. One of these was sold two years ago for over $ 20,000. On ebay it is possible to buy another one for the monstrous figure of half a million euros Pikachu Victory Ring 2005 , last year sold for a whopping $ 10,000, as well as a limited edition variant of the Kangaskhan however, only granted to some players in a 1998 tournament;

, last year sold for a whopping $ 10,000, as well as a limited edition variant of the however, only granted to some players in a 1998 tournament; Always around $ 10,000 also stands out Master’s Key , already famous in the world of Pokémon cards, reserved for only 36 participants of a 2010 tournament;

, already famous in the world of Pokémon cards, reserved for only 36 participants of a 2010 tournament; Espeon Gold Star , purchasable only by members of the Daisuki Pokémon fan club for 50,000 club points, not a few. To date, the price is very variable around 1000 and 3000 dollars;

, purchasable only by members of the Daisuki Pokémon fan club for 50,000 club points, not a few. To date, the price is very variable around 1000 and 3000 dollars; Snap Cards, released in 1999 with the eponymous Nintendo 64 game from Pokémon Snap. One of these was sold for around 12,000 euros.

On the net there are many extremely rare ones, these are just some of the treasures of the famous card game. And you, on the other hand, have you ever found any? Let us know with a comment below.