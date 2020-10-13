what are the most controversial episodes of the series?

I Simpson have been one of the most successful series in television history for more than three decades, and its popularity has never stopped: this is also testified by the enormous success of the 32nd season premiere of The Simpsons. His characters have always amused us with some of the funniest moments on TV.

Despite its success, the series conceived by Matt Groening it has not been without controversy, and we have already covered the controversies and most famous controversies of The Simpsons. Today, however, we will see the episodes in which the protagonists have had the most questionable behaviors.

The first episode we want to tell you about is the seventh episode of the eighth season, Lisa’s date with the thug, in which we find out how Lisa fell in love with the most famous bully of all Springfield Elementary School, Nelson Muntz. The episode stands as a parody of the stereotype of the good girl who loves and tries to change the bad boy.

We witnessed another controversy during the twelfth episode of the sixteenth season, Adoption made in China (child for adoption, husband on loan), when we see Selma who, eager to adopt a Chinese girl, must go to China and pretend to be married, on pain of not having the right to adopt. For this reason, she will pretend to be married to Homer, while Marge will be relegated to the role of “babysitter” for the children.

Jealousy and extreme attachment to one’s family has led to more than one problem Marge that, in the twentieth episode of the eleventh season, This crazy crazy crazy Marge, loses patience with Becky, with whom everyone in the Simpsons house seems to have fallen in love with her, except her. the episode showed us controversial attitudes towards the role of the woman, both from Marge and from Becky.

Definitely very controversial was the fifteenth episode of the nineteenth season, Smoke that dances you, dove Lisa, enrolled in a ballet school and having discovered that other girls smoke to dance better, she starts smoking too. An irreverent and controversial presentation of the difficult world of dance.

Finally, a controversial attitude of Marge again can be found in the third episode of the twenty-fourth season, What to expect when you want to wait, in which Marge would like to have a fourth child at all costs, despite the reticence of Homer, only to be reluctant to the same idea when she realizes that her husband, who donated sperm to the Shelbyville Love Clinic, has already given birth to many children.

What are in your opinion the episodes of I Simpson in which the characters have had the most controversial attitudes? Let us know in the comments space!