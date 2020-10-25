what are the most annoying stories? Here are the 5 most hated!

FOX’s hit fantasy drama Lucifer, which has been acquired by Netflix from its fourth season onwards, has become very popular in recent years, catapulting actor Tom Ellis who plays the giddy devil into instant stardom.

However, while Lucifer’s plot gist is somewhat entertaining, it had several narratives that never made much sense and ended up being criticized by fans. Here are 5 plots so boring and useless that they didn’t lead to anything concrete at the show:

My: in the fifth season Lucifer and Chloe finally meet, much to the relief of the fans. But then something strange begins: Lucifer loses his mojo, which until now allowed him to arouse people’s deepest desires simply by making eye contact with them. His mojo instead shows itself to Chloe, even though the Devil eventually got his powers back. The back and forth motion of the mojo didn’t make sense, in fact it got a little boring due to a lack of meaningful explanation. However, with God finally showing up, some answers can be expected in the next episodes of Season 5. Father Kinley’s Weak Ending: when Chloe finally sees Lucifer’s face in the Season 3 finale, she deals with this torment of hers by visiting the Vatican where she runs into a rather deranged priest. Played alacrity by Outlander’s Graham McTavish, the Father was obsessed with ridding the world of the devil. This same plot was still well laid out, but it ends ridiculously with Eve killing the Father to free the demons in the world, hoping they would inspire Lucifer to return to Hell. In short, a great disappointment for the fans. Lucifer in the desert with wings: Season 2 of the popular fanstasy drama ends on a cliffhanger with Lucifer standing shirtless and winged in the middle of nowhere in the desert, with no idea how he got there. At the end of season three it was revealed that Cain had put him there, but no explanation was given as to why he needed to make this gesture. Marcus Pierce’s Confused Mortality: the entire plot of the third season, which involved Marcus Pierce, was very confusing and not very well thought out. The fact that Pierce was Cain was actually an intriguing twist to the plot because not only was he another biblical character, but he very quickly became Lucifer’s rival in love for Chloe. But then Pierce went a little crazy creating confusion between mortality and immortality. He wanted to die first, because he had spent an eternity alone, which made perfect sense, but then he immediately changed his mind and wanted his Mark back after going through an elaborate charade to get rid of it. This confusion has always left the public perplexed. Charlotte’s collaboration with Amenadiel: actress Tricia Helfer gave birth to the lively and gorgeous Charlotte Richards. But unfortunately, after the Goddess leaves her body, Charlotte’s presence in the series has become tortuous and meaningless. He decides he needed to redeem himself for his previous misdeeds and for making a great deal of money, freeing violent criminals from trouble. However, noble as the thought might be, she went from being an intriguing lawyer to a spy, whizzing on a bicycle with Amenadiel. The reason for this is not really clear.

