What are the main changes between the original series and Re: Zero's Director's Cut?

February 20, 2020
Maria Rivera
Many are wondering, after seven episodes, if indeed the Director's Cut version of Re: Zero has changed or not with additions to the original script of the anime. If the plot has remained substantially unchanged, the production has not failed to make some rather interesting tricks.

Avoiding to reiterate the reasons that prompt us to advise you to resume the vision of Re: Zero Director's Cut, as the debut of the second season will reinvigorate a franchise very dear to our community, we wanted to summarize what were the most significant changes made by the study White Fox until now.

Obviously, to compress in 12 episodes the amount of content inserted in 24 episodes the team had to necessarily remove several scenes, while in some respects making some changes. If the story does not change, if not probably at the end of the 12 episodes to anticipate with great pomp the second season, the Director's Cut it remains a perfect version to regain confidence with the characters. In any case, the technical sector has been improved with the correction of numerous animations but above all by accentuating the violent features of the work, such as the battered appearance of Subaru following the Julius clash, of which you can admire a taste at the bottom of the news.

The expressions of the characters, of the protagonist in this case, have received several modifications to show the disturbance of their faces with more conviction. Subaru, in fact, in the Director's Cut appears even more detestable and selfish than the original series, with expressions that deliberately reach the limit of exaggeration. And you, however, have found differences? Let us know with a comment below.

