What are the Lost numbers? Let’s relive one of the mysteries of the series

I six numbers played the lottery from Hugo Reyes in Lost are one of the biggest and most fascinating mysteries in the series. Right after the polar bear appeared in the pilot and the black smoke, the most memorable puzzle is perhaps the number sequence 4, 8, 15, 16, 23, 42 which has appeared over and over in seemingly unrelated places.

The biggest fans of the show have scoured every episode to find these numbers, and the results are amazing. Even when you don’t think the numbers are on stage, may be in the background.

The sequence was broadcast from an island radio tower, engraved on the side of the Trapdoor, used by Desmond Hume as a code to save the world and used by Hurley to win the lottery, bringing him a lot bad luck.

The true meaning of the numbers is still a debated issue among the fans, but in the choice of candidates to take on the role of protector of the island, Jacob used a special lighthouse to observe the outside world. Once i candidates they were brought to the island, it was assigned to them a number related to the degree to which the lighthouse was set when he spied on them. The numbers represent the last six candidates: Locke, Hurley, Sawyer, Sayid, Jack e Sun o Jin.



According to one theory, a mathematician by name Enzo Valenzetti began working on a method for predicting the end of the world in the 1960s. The resulting equation used fundamental numbers 4, 8, 15, 16, 23, 42 e predicts the exact number of years and months before humanity goes extinct.

The DHARMA Initiative was born with the intent of change these values, thus avoiding the apocalypse, and every area of ​​their research on the island was geared towards this purpose. There DHARMA he broadcast the numbers to announce that the formula had not yet changed and that the end of the world was always near.

Hence the equation of Valenzetti seems like a really significant component of Lost, since it not only explains the existence of DHARMA Initiative, but it probably provides a more definitive origin of the numbers that precede the final candidates of Jacob.

Despite staying on the sidelines of the story, the equation fits the series finale perfectly. Enzo Valenzetti does not reveal exactly how the world will end but, in the last season of Lost, Jacob ominously suggests that escape of the Man in Black from the island will have consequences catastrophic for the whole world, although he too is vague about the nature of this threat.

It would make sense that the apocalypse predicted by Valenzetti was actually the potential future escape of the Man in Black from the island. This would explain why the core values ​​of the equation and Jacob’s candidates share the same numbers, why each of these six individuals was a core value in stopping the Man in Black.

If all of this were true, it would answer many questions, however the ambiguity of Lost and all the mysteries raised and unsolved is perhaps the main reason fans still argue about the show a ten years after its conclusion.

Lost landed on Amazon Prime Video this summer and the creators also revealed that they knew from the start what Lost’s last scene would be.