What are the intentions of the Research Corps towards Eren? The last chapter says so

It has been known for some time: the manga de The attack of the Giants has now started towards the final bars that would seem to torment the author himself, Hajime Isayama. With the war between the nation of Marley and the Eldian people of blood entered the heart of the clash, the events on the final, however, changed the cards a little on the table.

Eren got the power of Giant Progenitor and for this reason things have become more chaotic than ever, both for Marley and for Research Corps. In fact, the young man's plan to wipe all innocent or guilty people who have no Eldian blood from their veins off the face of the earth has divided the same people descended from Ymir. Because on the one hand there are those who see Eren's new status willingly, happy to finally find revenge for all the abuses suffered by Marley's nation, but on the other side there is the Research Corps and its friends in particular, which they would like to stop him, or at least make him think. They do not swallow the idea that everyone must be killed without distinguishing between guilty and innocent.

Yet in the current state of things, Eren is what there is closer to a god. Nobody really has the ability or the ability to beat or stop him. And with the protagonists who are all located in different parts of the world (Levi and Hanji on the outskirts of Marley; Connie, Armin and Mikasa returned home), in the last chapter the Research Corps agrees that, in some way, Eren must be stopped. How to do it, we are not yet aware of it, therefore we just have to wait and admire how the master Isayama decides to to end his great work.

What do you think of this final chapter and the latest plot implications? Are you on the side of the Research Corps and do you believe that Eren has become the villain of the situation or are you on his side and those who want to take revenge and root out the rottenness of the world? Let us know below in the comments.