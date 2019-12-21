What are the functions of the Congress of Deputies

Share it:

The General Courts of Spain are composed of two chambers. On the one hand, the Senate, the Upper House. And, on the other hand, the Congress of Deputies, the Lower House. Both form the Spanish Parliament, and each of them has its own functions. The functions of both the Senate and the Congress are included in the 1978 Constitution, with the division of powers as the main basis: legislative, executive and judicial.

Congress of Deputies: what are their functions?

The fact that there are two cameras in the General cuts It does not imply that power is shared equally between the two. Congress has more power in certain areas, such as the investiture of the President of the Government. The Senate is the chamber of representation at the territorial level.

The 1978 Constitution determines that the minimum of deputies in Congress must be 300, and the maximum of 400. The General Electoral Regime Law passed in 1985 indicates that the number of deputies must be 350.

The deputies are divided into Parliamentary Groups, which correspond to the different political parties, with the exception of Mixed Group, which is composed of parties that do not meet the requirements to form their own Parliamentary Group.

He Congress of Deputies It has a leading role in the investiture of the President of the Government. The king meets with the different representatives of the political parties of the chamber, and proposes a candidate to be President.

It also controls the action of the Government through issues and interpellations. Any of the 350 parliamentarians You can ask the Government a question and start a motion.

In addition, the Congress of Deputies has what is known as legislative initiative. May you recibe Proposals of Law referred by at least 500,000 citizens over 18 years of age, or by the Legislative Assemblies of the Autonomous Communities.