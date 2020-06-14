What are the favorite anime characters of Japanese fans? The complete ranking

Share it:

newtype, the famous monthly magazine of Kadokawa, has recently updated the ranking of best anime characters according to the Japanese audience carrying out a new survey in June 2020. The results led to the drafting of two new Top 10, respectively dedicated to the best male and female characters.

As you can see at the bottom, the first place in the July ranking continues to be occupied by the unbeatable Kirito, protagonist of Sword Art Online that we will see again soon in action in SAO: Alicization – War of Underworld Part 2. His sweet half, Asuna Yuuki, instead gave the queen crown to Violet Evergarden, after several months spent in first position. The Auto Memory Doll created by Kana Akatsuki has climbed several positions after the release of the film Violet Vergarden Gaiden.

Among others, they continue to maintain a place in the rankings Tanjiro and Nezuko Kamado, although they lost two and four positions respectively from the survey of March 2020. In view of the debut of Oregairu 3 he managed to gain several positions also Hachiman, one of the most popular male protagonists among fans of romantic comedies.

Among others, they continue to maintain a place in the rankings Tanjiro and Nezuko Kamado, although they lost two and four positions respectively from the survey of March 2020. In view of the debut of Oregairu 3 he managed to gain several positions also Hachiman, one of the most popular male protagonists among fans of romantic comedies.